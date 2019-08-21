Sean Spicer Is Back and Ready to Boogie on Dancing With the Stars

Sean Spicer. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Remember Sean Spicer? The man who threw a fit about the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd during a White House press briefing, back when we had White House press briefings? Have you ever wondered what that guy would look like doing the Charleston? The West Coast Swing? The Electric Slide? We’ll soon find out because he’s going to be on Dancing With the Stars when the new season premieres on Sept. 16, alongside the likes of Christie Brinkley, Karamo Brown, Lamar Odom, and James Van Der Beek.

After a year of promoting his widely panned book, The Briefing—or The Breifing, as he is prone to calling it—Spicer will hit the dance floor in pursuit of his latest passion: image rehabilitation. Spicer flirted with the spotlight in 2017 by making a cameo at the Emmys, but now he’s found a new television program willing to help him redeem himself in Dancing With the Stars, the premiere dancing competition for the B-list, the D-list, and the publicly disgraced.

The show has long been a bastion for conservative politicians and pundits eager to prove that they too can have “fun,” delivering sad cha-chas from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Texas Republican Tom DeLay in the past. Dancing With the Stars also worked wonders for the likes of Marla Maples and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, whose stint on the show may or may not have helped win him an appointment as Trump’s secretary of energy. Will Spicer’s sashay win him similar access to America’s nuclear infrastructure?

Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron tweeted on Wednesday that there was apparently some discussion about purposefully moving the show away from politics in the latest season to create “a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations.” Evidently, new executive producer Andrew Llinares, who previously worked on The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent, had a different vision for Season 28. But whether or not Dancing With the Stars is being too political with its embrace of Spicer, the question remains: Will the notoriously thin-skinned Spicer be able to live with any criticism of his foxtrot?