There Are Two Sides—and Two Trailers—to Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in Marriage Story. Netflix

Netflix has released not one but two new trailers for Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, a movie about a couple whose relationship is falling apart. “There are many sides to every story, and the movie embraces these different viewpoints in order to find the shared truth,” the director said in a statement. One trailer is from the point of view of Charlie, played by Adam Driver. The other is narrated by Nicole, played by Scarlett Johansson. (Get those Kylo Ren and Black Widow jokes out of your system now.)

Both trailers feature each character describing what they love about the other. “She gives great presents,” says Charlie. “He cries easily in movies,” says Nicole. They’re both competitive at Monopoly. But the trailers end on the same bleak note: the couple in a courtroom, sitting on opposite sides—then alone together, unsure what to say.

The teasers also offer a few tantalizing glimpses of the film’s supporting cast, which includes Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, and Wallace Shawn. Marriage Story will premiere at Venice Film Festival on Aug. 29 before premiering on Netflix sometime this fall.