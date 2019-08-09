Can You Really Smuggle Drugs Using Chickens Like on Orange Is the New Black?

JoJo Whilden

This post contains chicken-related spoilers for Season 7 of Orange Is the New Black.

The very last ever episode of Orange Is the New Black features a jailbreak, but not, as you might expect, a human one. In the show’s seventh season, idealistic young warden Tamika Ward (Susan Heyward) institutes new programs at Litchfield’s maximum security prison, including a chicken therapy initiative for neurodiverse inmates that also, she brightly reminds her cost-conscious boss, “provides free eggs for the kitchen.” But things in the henhouse, where birds have names like Tofurky and Dame Celeste Warmington the Third, take a turn from goofy to grim when the chickens escape and one of the birds running underfoot plops out an object—not an egg, but a bottle of pills.

We already knew that a guard had stashed the pills somewhere in the henhouse during an earlier prison sweep. But how did the show make it look like a bottle of pills came out of a chicken’s butt? Trainer Kim Krafsky of Animal Actors Inc., who provided the chickens for Orange Is the New Black, actually worked with one of the hens for two weeks to master the trick. “By no means am I designer, but I designed a little harness with a little pocket underneath her,” she told Slate. That pocket was located between the chicken’s back legs just below her cloaca (the part where eggs and, yes, poop, come out). “She just really had to get used to wearing that and being able to move with it.”

Then Krafsky attached a thin string to the pill bottle, stashed it in the pocket, and taught the hen to run forward so that the movement would yank the pill bottle free, making it seem as though it came from the cloaca instead of the pocket. Even after all that, though, Krafsky says the show ultimately decided to use CGI to accomplish the trick instead, which is what can be seen in the finished cut.

“It was probably a lot easier,” Krafsky said, given the chaos of having a dozen chickens running around the set. Chickens are more difficult to train than other animals, such as dogs, because “they have a brain the size of a pea,” but also because they fill up quicker, and tricks are often rewarded with food. Krafsky has worked on Orange Is the New Black since Season 1, in which a single chicken is loose on the grounds of the minimum-security prison. That chicken, Henrietta, would run from A to B between trainers, lured by the promise of a snack. She died two years ago, but one of the chickens used in filming this season is named after her.

I was curious whether the plot point in the show, smuggling drugs inside a chicken cloaca, had any basis in real life, but I couldn’t find any documented cases, at least with live chickens. (There have, however, been occasions where smugglers have stashed heroine and cannabis inside packages disguised as chickens and inside actual frozen cooked chicken, respectively.) I consulted Dr. Bruce Webster, a professor at the University of Georgia’s Department of Poultry Science, to see whether such a thing would even be possible with a live bird. “Depending on the size of the bottle, it would be possible to insert a small object into the cloaca, although I doubt that the bird would hold it there for long,” he said in an email, though he warned that he is not “an expert on cloacal capacity and retention in a chicken.”

However, Webster would say that “a hen’s cloaca is large enough to allow passage of an egg. Typically, when a bird has something in the cloaca, such as feces or an egg, it seeks to expel it.” That’s pretty much exactly what happens on Orange Is the New Black, so the science checks out. Chickens: decent actors, terrible drug mules.