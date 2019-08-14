Photo illustration by Slate. Images by Atheneum and Audrey Hall.

Audrey Hall, an 11-year-old Bronx resident, is one of the winners of the New York Public Library’s Summer Reading 2019 Essay Contest. On Wednesday afternoon, she will be honored with other winners on the field at Yankee Stadium for her essay about how reading, and seeing herself in, Sharon Draper’s novel Blended “expanded her universe.”

I’m Audrey. This was my essay for the New York Public Library’s summer reading essay contest. I would recommend all kids visit the library, get library cards, and find the books that could change their lives. Books and reading can do that. There is something there for you, and the librarians can help you find it. And it’s free! There are a lot of ways to spend time. Reading is my favorite. It’s important and really matters. Give it a try.

