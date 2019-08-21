Brow Beat

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream on Netflix Before They Expire in September

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in September. (All titles expire Sept. 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch
A Clockwork Orange
The Dark Knight 
Carol (Sept. 20)

Good Watch
Batman Begins
Emma
The First Monday in May 
The Hangover
Magic Mike
Miami Vice
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Revolutionary Road 
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Kicking and Screaming (Sept. 4)

Who’s a Good Watch? You Are! Yes, You Are!
Baby Animals in the Wild Season 1

Binge Watch
Californication Seasons 1–7
Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries Seasons 1–3 (Sept. 15)
Portlandia Season 1–5 (Sept. 24)
Parenthood Season 1–6 (Sept. 25)

Family Watch
Hercules
Monster House
Mulan
Stuart Little 
Pocahontas (Sept. 14)
Super Genius Season 1 (Sept. 16)

Nostalgia Watch
Meet Joe Black
Mr. Mom

Fast Watch [also Furious Watch]
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift 

If You’re Bored
﻿Angels & Demons
Battlefield Earth 
Eight Legged Freaks 
Ghost Ship
Gothika 
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
High-Rise 
Sydney White
Honey 3 (Sept 6)
Leroy & Stitch (Sept. 9)
Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch (Sept. 9)
Tulip Fever (Sept. 14)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D (Sept. 16)
The Mysteries of Laura Season 2 (Sept. 23)
Night School (Sept. 26)

