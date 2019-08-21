Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in September. (All titles expire Sept. 1 except where otherwise noted.)
Must Watch
A Clockwork Orange
The Dark Knight
Carol (Sept. 20)
Good Watch
Batman Begins
Emma
The First Monday in May
The Hangover
Magic Mike
Miami Vice
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Revolutionary Road
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Kicking and Screaming (Sept. 4)
Who’s a Good Watch? You Are! Yes, You Are!
Baby Animals in the Wild Season 1
Binge Watch
Californication Seasons 1–7
Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries Seasons 1–3 (Sept. 15)
Portlandia Season 1–5 (Sept. 24)
Parenthood Season 1–6 (Sept. 25)
Family Watch
Hercules
Monster House
Mulan
Stuart Little
Pocahontas (Sept. 14)
Super Genius Season 1 (Sept. 16)
Nostalgia Watch
Meet Joe Black
Mr. Mom
Fast Watch [also Furious Watch]
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
If You’re Bored
Angels & Demons
Battlefield Earth
Eight Legged Freaks
Ghost Ship
Gothika
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
High-Rise
Sydney White
Honey 3 (Sept 6)
Leroy & Stitch (Sept. 9)
Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch (Sept. 9)
Tulip Fever (Sept. 14)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D (Sept. 16)
The Mysteries of Laura Season 2 (Sept. 23)
Night School (Sept. 26)