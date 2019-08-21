Carol. Wilson Webb

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in September. (All titles expire Sept. 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch

A Clockwork Orange

The Dark Knight

Carol (Sept. 20)

Good Watch

Batman Begins

Emma

The First Monday in May

The Hangover

Magic Mike

Miami Vice

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Revolutionary Road

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Kicking and Screaming (Sept. 4)



Who’s a Good Watch? You Are! Yes, You Are!

Baby Animals in the Wild Season 1

Binge Watch

Californication Seasons 1–7

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries Seasons 1–3 (Sept. 15)

Portlandia Season 1–5 (Sept. 24)

Parenthood Season 1–6 (Sept. 25)

Family Watch

Hercules

Monster House

Mulan

Stuart Little

Pocahontas (Sept. 14)

Super Genius Season 1 (Sept. 16)

Nostalgia Watch

Meet Joe Black

Mr. Mom



Fast Watch [also Furious Watch]

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift



If You’re Bored

﻿Angels & Demons

Battlefield Earth

Eight Legged Freaks

Ghost Ship

Gothika

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

High-Rise

Sydney White

Honey 3 (Sept 6)

Leroy & Stitch (Sept. 9)

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch (Sept. 9)

Tulip Fever (Sept. 14)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D (Sept. 16)

The Mysteries of Laura Season 2 (Sept. 23)

Night School (Sept. 26)