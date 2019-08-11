Cyrus and Hemsworth, in happier days, back in June. Kyle Grillot/AFP/Getty Images

True love has died again, People reports. Actor Liam Hemsworth and actor and musician Miley Cyrus have separated after a little less than eight months of marriage. Rumors that the honeymoon was over began circulating on Saturday, when Cyrus posted a photograph on her Instagram page in which she was conspicuously not wearing her wedding ring:

Representatives for Cyrus responded to inquiries with a statement confirming that Cyrus and Hemsworth were “lovingly taking this time apart.”:

Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided that this is what’s best while both focus on themselves and their careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met in the summer of 2009 during the filming of the Nicholas Sparks adaptation The Last Song, when she was 16 and he was 19. The two had an on-again-off-again relationship over the decade that followed: They were engaged for the first time in 2012, called off their engagement in 2013, reconciled in 2015, and tied the knot in December of 2018. In Elle’s August cover story, Cyrus described her unconventional marriage to Hemsworth to journalist Molly Lambert like this:

I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a fucking apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still fucking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.

Cyrus released an EP called She Is Coming in May; it’s the first of three EPs that will eventually add up to a full-length album entitled She Is Miley Cyrus. The second EP, She Is Here, is supposed to come out at some point during the summer, but no official release date has been announced. Hemsworth can next be seen playing a money-launderer with amnesia in Killerman, which hits theaters on Aug. 30. As for true love, sources report that it is as dead as a doornail for now, but is expected to rise from the ashes as soon as there’s another celebrity marriage.