Brow Beat

Miley Cyrus Drops New Breakup Song Following Split With Liam Hemsworth

By

Miley Cyrus (R) and Liam Hemsworth stand on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala.
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus at the 2019 Met Gala.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images

It’s a sad day for those hoping for the eventual re-reunion of teen movie power couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who announced over the weekend that they are “lovingly taking […] time apart.” With the release of a new song that more than obliquely references her husband, Cyrus seems to be shutting a door on her almost decade-long on-again off-again romance with Hemsworth.

“Slide Away,” which Cyrus debuted on Friday, includes lines such as, “Move on, we’re not 17/ I’m not who I used to be” and “You say everything’s changed/ You’re right, we’re grown now.” The pair met on the set of The Last Song, an adaptation of the book by Nicholas Sparks, back when Cyrus was still trading on her squeaky-clean Disney image.

Though it’s not the first time the couple has called it quits—they had in fact been engaged more than once before they got married—“Slide Away” has a certain air of finality. (And yet, who knows? It’s Hollywood!) Regardless of the longevity of this split, the song that emerged from it is already the seventh-most trending video on YouTube, so at least some good came from all this, right?

It is notable that on the same day that Cyrus released a song signaling the end of an era, her fellow good-girl-gone-semi-villian Taylor Swift dropped a bop of her own that suggests an engagement is on the horizon. The ever-churning cycle of famous people getting together and breaking up—and the industry built on it—continues apace.

Celebrities Music