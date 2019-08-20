A Fourth Matrix Movie Is Real (or Soon Will Be)

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix. Warner Bros/Village Roadshow Pictures

If your brain’s electrical signals are to be believed, then Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures are producing yet another movie in the Matrix franchise. Variety broke the news Tuesday that Lana Wachowski, who co-wrote and co-directed The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions with her sister Lilly, will direct the fourth movie solo. Though we don’t have any information about the plot, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Neo and Trinity, respectively.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Wachowski said. Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell also reportedly contributed to the script. The original Matrix movie introduced a dystopian future in which human are trapped inside a simulated reality, and popularized the terms “red pill” and “blue pill.”

Production will begin in 2020, according to Variety.