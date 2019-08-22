Marc Maron Will Not Be Bullied Into Watching Marvel Movies

“I’m just saying what everybody’s thinking!” TBS

Comedian Marc Maron appeared on Conan this week, and took the opportunity to clear up a common misconception: He’s not in Avengers: Endgame, despite the striking resemblance between a digitally de-aged Stan Lee (in his final MCU cameo) and the character Maron plays on G.L.O.W. That’s really Stan Lee. He also took the opportunity to give the crowd his thoughts on Marvel movies in general, which got him booed. Take a look:

The actual worth of the MCU movies is a longer conversation than the one Maron is having—to have that conversation, you have to watch the damn things—and reacting to the fanbase rather than to the thing that they’re fans of is a boring way to think about art. But there’s something appealing about Maron’s stubborn refusal to watch movies he’s not interested in simply because—mainly because—everyone else is watching them. And his reaction to being booed—“Take the hit! You guys are in charge of culture!”—is exactly right: to the extent “nerds” even exist as a demographic anymore, they’re living in a world designed nearly exclusively with their needs and interests in mind. Most of all, in the age of smarm and “let people like things,” it’s refreshing to see someone go on television and welcome the audience’s hatred. There’s nothing that restores your faith in humanity like a genuine misanthrope.

Here are Marc Maron’s comments on the question of whether or not he enjoys Marvel movies:

I have some issues with them, and no, I generally don’t like them, because, you know, I don’t want to be bullied into seeing those—look, Conan, I’m a grownup! I’m not seven. And I think those movies are for, for, you know, grown male nerd childs, and… [Audience boos.] Oh, really? Take the hit! You guys are in charge of culture! Now I gotta, I gotta go travel fifteen, twenty minutes to a smaller movie theater to see a grownup movie with other grownups where we can all sit together and not understand the ending? You know? That’s part of the experience. Where you walk out, you’re like, “I don’t know, did the guy die? It’s not clear. It’s not clear.” That’s the kind of movie I enjoy. I’m not gonna be bullied by grown nerd-men. So: no.