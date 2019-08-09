Lana Del Rey’s New Song Responds to the El Paso and Dayton Shootings

Lana Del Rey. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On Friday, Lana Del Rey released a new song on Instagram recorded in response to the two mass shootings that took place over the weekend in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. Del Rey first debuted the track, “Looking for America,” earlier this week in an emotional post, writing that she came home early from a trip to Montecito and asked Jack Antonoff to join her in the studio. “Now I know I’m not a politician and I’m not trying to be so excuse me for having an opinion- but in light of all of the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days which really affected me on a cellular level I just wanted to post this video,” she wrote.

“Looking for America” begins by describing a scenic road trip through California where Del Rey croons that she “pulled over to watch the children play in the park/ We used to only worry for them after dark.” Later in the song, she sings “I used to go to drive-ins and listen to the blues/ So many things that I think twice about before I do.” Del Rey says that all proceeds from the song will go to the Gilroy Garlic Festival Victims Relief Fund, the El Paso Victims Relief Fund, and the Dayton Foundation.

Along with “Looking for America,” Del Rey also released a cover of Donovan’s “Season of the Witch” that she recorded for the film adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.