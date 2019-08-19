Kevin Smith Is Making a Masters of the Universe Anime Series for Netflix

Much to think about. Rich Polk/Getty Images for Mattel

More than 30 years after Academy Award nominee Frank Langella promised the world that Skeletor would return, Skeletor is returning—and this time he’ll be on Netflix! Deadline reports that filmmaker Kevin Smith is planning an anime series for Netflix called Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Smith, whom Andrew Harris once hailed as the next Scorsese, announced the news Sunday at Power-Con 2019: The He-Man and She-Ra Toy and Comic Book Experience in Anaheim:

I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe. In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!

Smith will be the latest in a long line of auteurs whose artistic journey has led them to the kingdom of Eternia, joining Michael Halperin (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, 1983), Gary Goddard (Masters of the Universe: The Motion Picture, 1987), Jack Olesker and Jean Chalopin (The New Adventures of He-Man, 1990), Michael Halperin again (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, 2002), and Adam and Aaron Nee (Masters of the Universe, 2021?).

Now the indie wunderkind of the 1990s will get the chance to add his own panel to Mattel, Inc.’s Bayeux Tapestry, the transmedia, multi-decade epic documenting the transmedia, multi-decade struggle between Skeletor and He-Man, first seen in the visionary short film “Skeletor Is His Enemy.”

According to Deadline, the new series will focus on “the unresolved storylines of the classic series, picking up many of the characters’ journeys where they left off decades ago.” It’s unclear if this means Smith’s take on the Masters of the Universe Universe will follow the kid-friendly animation style found in He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, or if he’s planning to return the series to the much darker, adult vision found in the very first He-Man short films like “You Have to Put the Castle Together,” in which He-Man and Skeletor are unwitting pawns in a deadly battle between a gigantic middle-aged dad and his insufferable sons:

At press time, Frank Langella could not be reached for comment.