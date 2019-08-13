Model Who Appeared in Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” Video Accuses Her of Sexual Misconduct

Katy Perry performs onstage on April 14 in Indio, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hot on the heels of losing a copyright infringement case over her song “Dark Horse,” Katy Perry is back in the news, this time related to allegations of sexual assault made by Josh Kloss, a model who appeared with Perry in her 2010 music video for “Teenage Dream.” According to an Instagram post by Kloss, Perry exposed his penis to people at a party for Perry’s stylist Johnny Wujek in Glendale, California.

Kloss, who continued to see Perry after the release of “Teenage Dream,” places the alleged event some time after the pop star’s 2011 breakup with comedian Russell Brand. Here’s how he describes what happened:

This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis.

Kloss continues, asking, “Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?” Since his initial allegation, Kloss has continued to post to Instagram, praising Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner as “two women in a lot more power than Katy” who treated him with “RESPECT!” and explaining his choice not to “stay PC” and protect Perry’s image.

While Perry herself has made no comment on the allegation, Wujek defended her in a comment on Kloss’ post, denying that the incident took place.

Oh hell no. I’m not about to let you make accusations against my friend like this. This is such bullshit. Katy would never do something like that. We all know about your ongoing obsession with her since the day of filming that video. You were writing her music. And planning an imaginary future with her. It’s not ok to do this to people who have done nothing but uplift and inspire others. Focus on your life and your daughter and move on josh. I’ll be praying for you. We all will.

In 2017, Perry drew ire for supposedly groping singer Shawn Mendes’ butt on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, though Mendes later retracted the claim that Perry was the one who grabbed him. Last year, Perry again came under fire, this time for planting an unexpected kiss on an American Idol contestant.