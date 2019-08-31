The First Reviews of Joker Are In. Here’s What Critics Are Saying.

Joaquin Phoenix gives an absolutely convulsing performance, maybe the most powerful of his career, as the Joker, Arthur Fleck. To play the role, he shed an extraordinary 52lbs, making his muscular body painfully emaciated, his already aquiline features even more cutting. An Oscar nom is on its way already.

…he is just extraordinary, always dancing and posing, often topless, working that oddly lumpy, peculiarly hard to outline body, so wasted that his muscles and bones are bulging right there beneath the skin. His face seems a similarly both very strongly defined and yet unnervingly plastic, sometimes fiercely concentrated, sometimes completely distorted in a mad grin. It’s a total physical inhabitation and one of the most alarming portraits of psychosis ever put on the screen, quite deliberately out De Niro-ing the young Robert De Niro. It’s unthinkable anybody else could have played this part now.