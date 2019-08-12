Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Aniston Bicker in The Morning Show Trailer

Just when you thought we’d reached peak premium television, Apple goes ahead and reminds you about its forthcoming subscription streaming service with a teaser for The Morning Show, starring Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Aniston, in her first regular TV role since Friends. Inspired by CNN anchor Brian Stelter’s Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, the show seems to promise a cross between The Newsroom and Big Little Lies, exposing the infighting behind the over-caffeinated enthusiasm and clenched smiles of your favorite morning television hosts.

The trailer released on Monday by Apple takes us through a dark, empty dressing room, studio, and control room adorned with photos of Aniston and Carell as their morning anchor characters bicker in the background. The lack of any embodied, physical human presence in the trailer gives the whole thing an ominous, almost thriller vibe that screams “high-stakes drama.” We can only hope that the show also has some comic relief, maybe in the form of chardonnay-soaked analogs for Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford.

The Morning Show is written by Bates Motel co-creator Kerry Ehrin, who shares executive production credits with Aniston and Witherspoon. Apple is already guaranteeing two seasons of the new show, which will premiere sometime this fall along with a host of other original programming on Apple TV+: