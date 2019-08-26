Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Is Going the Meta-Mockumentary Route

As the Nov. 12 launch of Disney’s premiere streaming platform Disney+ draws closer, the House of Mouse is shedding a little more light on what kind of original content early subscribers can expect to see when the boot up the service this fall. At last weekend’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, Disney showed off new trailers for some of its original content available at launch, including the Star Wars–based action drama, The Mandalorian, a digitally animated Lady and the Tramp remake, and a meta-extension of its High School Musical franchise called High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. So: many: colons.

The show will star Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Kate Reinders, Sofia Wylie, and Matt Cornett as high schoolers who, according to the trailer, attend the same high school where the original 2006 Zac Efron starring musical film was filmed, where they’re staging a musical theater version of the movie musical. Framed as a musical mockumentary-style dramedy, the 10-episode show promises to appeal to a multigenerational set of late millennials and Gen Zers who grew up with the schlocky musical franchise while indoctrinating a whole new set of future musical theater nerds with sweet messages about the value of singing and dancing over the “status quo.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is just one example of how Disney’s streaming service is shaping up to be the ultimate streaming platform for nostalgia addicts; the company announced last week that it would also be rebooting early-2000s Disney Channel original series Lizzie McGuire. With Disney’s willingness to plumb its back catalog for beloved hits to reboot from obscurity, its acquisition of classic television shows like The Simpsons—not to mention the company’s storied “vault” of classic films—Disney+ seems primed to corner the market on nostalgia.