Watch the Feel-Good First Trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Little Women

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s screen adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, starring Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlon, and Florence Pugh as Meg, Jo, Beth, and (grown-up) Amy March, respectively. In addition to the sisters, the trailer also shows off Timothée Chalamet as Laurie and reunites Big Little Lies co-stars Meryl Streep and Laura Dern as Aunt March and Marmee. The cast snappily exchange dialogue, run through wide-open fields, banter joyfully while walking through snow, and dance giddily in spite of the cumbersomeness of mid-nineteenth century period dress, all while an excitable violin plays in the background.

Little Women centers around Jo, an aspiring writer who refuses to compromise her ambitions in the face of the era’s confining expectations for young women. In an interview with Vanity Fair’s Sonia Saraiya, writer and director Greta Gerwig said that working on Little Women felt “like autobiography.” “I always knew who Jo March was,” Gerwig told Saraiya, “she was the person I wanted to be.” The role of Jo was memorably played by Winona Ryder in the 1994 film adaptation and Katharine Hepburn in 1933. More recently, Little Women was adapted in 2017 for a three-part television series for BBC Drama and PBS’s Masterpiece. Really, all versions are worth seeking out, especially before Gerwig’s adaptation releases in theaters this Christmas. Or you can just bask in the feel-good trailer of the summer.