Brow Beat

Goats on the Loose!

By

A “Lahinch Goat” walking around a golf course.
Although this Lahinch Goat walking around the Lahinch Golf Club is a goat on the loose, it is not one of the goats on the loose promised by the headline.
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Goats, CNN reports!

Goats!

Animals CNN