Netflix Confirms Rumors: Breaking Bad Movie Will Be Released in October

It has finally been confirmed. There will be a Breaking Bad movie and it is being released a lot sooner than many might have expected. Netflix released a trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on Saturday and announced the film is being released on October 11. It will also be broadcast on a yet unspecified date on AMC, the cable network where the original series ran from 2008 to 2013.

The movie will focus on Jesse Pinkman, the meth cook played by Aaron Paul who was last seen speeding off in a stolen Chevrolet El Camino at the end of the popular series. “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future,” reads the Netflix official plot description. The trailer released by Netflix shows Skinny Pete telling what appears to be law enforcement officers that he has no idea about Pinkman’s whereabouts. “I don’t know what to tell you, I said like 500 times already. I don’t know where he is,” he says. “But yo, even if I did, I wouldn’t tell you … No way I’m helping you people put Jesse Pinkman back inside a cage.”

Series creator Vince Gilligan wrote and directed the movie and the big question now is whether Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, will be making some sort of appearance. “It’s a chapter of Breaking Bad that I didn’t realize that I wanted,” Paul told the New York Times. “And now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s there.” Paul said he couldn’t reveal much about the project but said “I think people will be really happy with what they see.”

The whole project has been engulfed in secrecy from the beginning and recently Bob Odenkirk, the star of the spinoff show Better Call Saul, expressed amazement at how they managed to keep things under wraps for so long. “I don’t know what people know and don’t know. I find it hard to believe you don’t know it was shot. They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They’ve done an amazing job of keeping it a secret,” he said.

It seems though that Netflix lost its secrecy fight at the last minute. The announcement was reportedly supposed to be made on Monday but word quickly started spreading on Saturday after a Reddit user posted a screenshot of a placeholder on Netflix for the movie. And then the New York Times published its report that included an interview with Paul.

Paul later took to Twitter and wrote a sarcastic post that despite the jokey tone made it seem like the actor wasn’t all too happy about how the news was finally revealed. “I guess there is a movie happening after all? Didn’t realize I could talk about it. I guess I can,” he wrote.

“Thanks New York Times for blowing up this ‘secret’.” When a fan pointed out that his tweet sounded a bit passive-aggressive, Paul didn’t deny it. “Yeah no kidding my friend,” he wrote.

“I have literally been the only person on this planet to not talk about this damn thing and now here we are.”

