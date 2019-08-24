Bill Maher Says He’s “Glad” David Koch Is Dead: “I Hope the End Was Painful”

Bill Maher performs during New York Comedy Festival on November 5, 2016 in New York City. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Bill Maher isn’t mincing words when it comes to giving his opinion about billionaire conservative David Koch, who died Friday at 79. The host of Real Time said he was “glad” the man who built a conservative political empire alongside his brother Charles had died. “Yesterday, David Koch, of the zillionaire Koch brothers, died of prostate cancer. I guess I’m going to have to reevaluate my low opinion of prostate cancer,” Maher said. “He was 79, but his family says they wish he could live longer, but at least he lived long enough to see the Amazon catch fire.” Condolences “poured in from all the politicians he owned,” Maher said, adding that instead of sending flowers, mourners have been asked “to just leave their car engine running.”

Maher said that he was well aware “these seem like harsh words and harsh jokes” and he’ll surely “be condemned for them on Fox News.” Maher went on to say that David and Charles Koch “have done more than anybody to fund climate science deniers” so there would be little sympathy. “So, fuck him, the Amazon is burning up,” Maher said. “I’m glad he’s dead, and I hope the end was painful.”

so @billmaher said he's glad david koch died, and his audience applauded. evidence of a needy phony and a gleeful mob uniting. Koch was a generous libertarian, whose millions went to fight disease. he did more for the world in a day, than Maher will do in his lifetime — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 24, 2019