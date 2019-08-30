The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in September

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, The Matrix, The Goonies and Election are just a few of the great titles coming to streaming in September. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, and New Line Cinema.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Sept. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Superbad. Columbia/TriStar

Must Watch

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Good Watch

American Psycho

Elena

Mystic River

Stripes

The Last Exorcism

Olmo & the Seagull

Superbad

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Head Count (Sept. 13)

We Have Always Lived in the Castle (Sept. 14)

Steal a Pencil for Me (Sept. 15)

Come and Find Me (Sept. 18)

Océans (Sept. 19)

Daddy Issues (Sept. 20)

Sarah’s Key (Sept. 21)

Furie (Sept. 25)

The Grandmaster (Sept. 26)

Binge Watch

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

The Walking Dead Season 9

Shameless Season 9 (Sept. 10)

I’m Sorry Season 2 (Sept. 13)

Surviving R. Kelly Season 1 (Sept 15)

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (Sept. 24)

Gotham Season 5 (Sept. 30)

Family Watch

Open Season

Turbo (Sept. 12)

If You’re Bored

300

68 Kill

Dante’s Peak

For the Birds

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1

Moving Art Season 3

My Sister’s Keeper

Rebel in the Rye

Scream Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan Season 1

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

The Lake House

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

Uncle Naji in UAE

The World We Make (Sept. 4)

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (Sept. 9)

Eat Pray Love (Sept. 10)

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives (Sept. 17)

Locked Up Season 4 (Sept. 27)

Netflix Programming

Vagabond (Sept.

TBA)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing (Sept. 6)

Elite Season 2 (Sept. 6)

Hip-Hop Evolution Season 3 (Sept. 6)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 3 (Sept. 6)

The Spy (Sept. 6)

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger (Sept. 10)

Evelyn (Sept. 10)

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 (Sept. 10)

The I-Land (Sept. 12)

The Mind, Explained (Sept. 12)

The Chef Show: Volume 2 (Sept. 13)

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea (Sept. 13)

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato (Sept. 13)

The Ranch: Part 7 (Sept. 13)

Tall Girl (Sept. 13)

Unbelievable (Sept. 13)

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison (Sept. 15)

The Last Kids on Earth (Sept. 17)

Between Two Ferns: The Movie (Sept. 17)

Criminal (Sept. 17)

Disenchantment: Part 2 (Sept. 17)

Fastest Car: Season 2 (Sept. 17)

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Sept. 17)

Las del hockey (Sept. 17 span)

Team Kaylie (Sept. 23)

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself (Sept. 24)

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 (Sept. 25)

Birders (Sept. 25)

El recluso (Sept. 25 span)

Glitch: Season 3 (Sept. 25)

Explained: Season 2 (Sept. 26)

Bard of Blood (Sept. 27)

Dragons: Rescue Riders (Sept. 27)

El marginal: Season 3 (Sept. 27)

In the Shadow of the Moon (Sept. 27)

The Politician (Sept. 27)

Skylines (Sept. 27)

Vis a Vis Season 4 (Sept. 27)

Mo Gilligan: Momentum (Sept. 27)

HBO Now

The Killing Fields. Warner Bros.

Must Watch

Out of Sight

Robocop (Director’s Cut)

The Hurt Locker

Good Watch

127 Hours

Catfish

Frantic

Hail, Caesar!

I Love You Phillip Morris

The Killing Fields

The Rundown

Thirteen Days

United 93

Mary Queen of Scots (Sept. 7)

They Shall Not Grow Old (Sept. 17)

Rom-Com Marathon

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Love Actually

Isn’t it Romantic (Sept. 28)

Family Watch

Anastasia

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (Sept. 21)

Nostalgia Watch

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

If You’re Bored

Alfie (2004)

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

Boys and Girls

Cabin Fever (Director’s Cut)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (Extended Version)

Jem and the Holograms

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

The Darkest Hour (2011)

The Wizard

Truth or Dare (Sept. 4)

Welcome to Marwen (Sept. 14)

HBO Original Programming

The Shop: Uninterrupted (Sept. 3)

In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11 (Sept. 11)

What Happened on September 11 (Sept. 11)

Season Premieres

The Deuce Season 3 (Sept. 9)

Room 104 Season 3 (Sept. 13)

Estrenos

Ruta Viva

El Amor Menos Pensado (AKA An Unexpected Love) (Sept. 6)

Más Sabe el Diablo por Viejo (Sept. 13)

Septimo (AKA 7th Floor) (Sept. 20)

Perseguida (AKA Persecuted) (Sept. 27)

High Noon. United Artists

Must Watch

Election (Sept. 30)

Face Off (Sept. 30)

High Noon (Sept. 30)

Good Watch

Air Force One (Sept. 30)

Bolden (Sept. 30)

Cloverfield (Sept. 30)

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel (Sept. 30)

Get Shorty (Sept. 30)

Ghost Town (Sept. 30)

Ghost World (Sept. 30)

Insomnia (Sept. 30)

Kicking and Screaming (1995) (Sept. 30)

Legally Blonde (Sept. 30)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (Sept. 30)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (Sept. 30)

Much Ado About Nothing (Sept. 30)

No Way Out (Sept. 30)

Platoon (Sept. 30)

Project Nim (Sept. 30)

Saturday Night Fever (Sept. 30)

The Cotton Club (Sept. 30)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) (Sept. 30)

Total Recall (Sept. 30)

Witness (Sept. 30)

Binge Watch

Victoria Season 3 (Sept. 3)

Family Watch

Rango (Sept. 27)

Nostalgia Watch

Harlem Nights (Sept. 30)

Play It Again, Sam (Sept. 30)

Stargate (Sept. 30)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (Sept. 30)

The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear (Sept. 30)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (Sept. 30)

Varsity Blues (Sept. 30)

What Lies Beneath (Sept. 30)

Rom-Com Marathon

You’ve Got Mail (Sept. 30)

If You’re Bored

A Night at the Roxbury (Sept. 30)

Be Cool (Sept. 30)

Big Top Pee-wee (Sept. 30)

Bulldog Courage (Sept. 30)

Buried Alive (Sept. 30)

Chi to suna no kettô / Duel of Blood and Sand (Sept. 30)

Darkness Falls (Sept. 30)

Daughter of the Tong (Sept. 30)

Days of Thunder (Sept. 30)

Dead Heat (Sept. 30)

Dreamcatcher (Sept. 30)

Event Horizon (Sept. 30)

Forces of Nature (Sept. 30)

Gothika (Sept. 30)

Hollywood My Home Town (Sept. 30)

Kalifornia (Sept. 30)

Matriarch (Sept. 30)

Mousehunt (Sept. 30)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (Sept. 30)

Permanent Midnight (Sept. 30)

Regression (Sept. 30)

Setup (Sept. 30)

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (Sept. 30)

The Klansman (Sept. 30)

The Life of David Gale (Sept. 30)

Trading Mom (Sept. 30)

True Colors (Sept. 30)

We Die Young (Sept. 30)

Amazon Originals

Chris Tall Presents (Sept. TBD)

Family Man (Sept. TBD)

Late Night (Sept. 6)

Niko and the Sword of Light (Sept. 6)

El Corazón de Sergio Ramos (Sept. 13)

Undone (Sept. 13)

Transparent Musicale Finale (Sept. 27)

Demolition Man. Warner Bros.

Must Watch

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

The Matrix

Good Watch

Breaking Away

Demolition Man

Emma

Evil Dead (1981)

Evil Dead II (1987)

The Goonies

Juno

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Liar, Liar

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

The Portrait of a Lady

Requiem for a Dream

Revolutionary Road

Secretary

The Cooler

The Edge

The First Monday in May

Training Day

Unbreakable

Bolden (Sept. 3)

Kicking and Screaming (Sept. 4)

Teen Spirit (Sept. 30)

Family Watch

Doctor Dolittle

Hercules

Open Season

Pinocchio (2018)

Curious George: A Royal Monkey (Sept. 10)

Pocahontas (Sept. 14)

The Powerpuff Girls: Complete Season 3B (Sept. 16)

Curious George (Sept. 16)

Rango (Sept. 28)

Nostalgia Watch

Basic Instinct

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Lost in Space

Miami Vice

Mr. Mom (1983)

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Monster Squad

Universal Soldier

Rom-Com Marathon

27 Dresses

50 First Dates

Failure to Launch

Jersey Girl

Pretty in Pink

She’s All That

If You’re Bored

A Dog and Pony Show

A Guy Thing

A.R.C.H.I.E 2: Mission Impawsible

After the Screaming Stops

Against the Wild 2

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

The Amityville Horror

An Everlasting Piece

Banking on Bitcoin

Bigfoot Country

Blown Away

Chuggington Seasons 1-5

The Chumscrubber

The Cokeville Miracle

The Dark Half

Destiny Turns on the Radio

Disturbing Behavior

Exposed

Far from Home (1989)

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest

Firstborn

Flashback

From Mexico with Love

The Ghost and the Darkness

Heist

High-Rise

I, Frankenstein

The Last Exorcism

Man on a Ledge

The Midnight Meat Train

Mommie Dearest (1981)

Monsters at Large

The Object of Beauty

Open Season 2

Open Season 3

Open Season: Scared Silly

The Perfect Weapon

Playing it Cool

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Pumpkinhead

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings

Ravenous

Red Dog: True Blue

Robo-Dog: Airborne

Sacred Ground

Saving Christmas

Sliver

Sucker Punch

Suicide Kings

Top of the Food Chain

Turtle Tale

Wayne’s World 2

Wild Card

Anthropoid (Sept. 2)

Matriarch (Sept 2.)

We Die Young (Sept. 3)

The Purge Season 1 (Sept. 3)

Wise Man’s Grandchild Season 1 (Sept. 9)

Hotel Mumbai (Sept. 9)

Aniara (Sept. 19)

Crypto (Sept. 19)

Afterlost Season 1 (Sept. 20)

Dream Corp LLC. Season 2 (Sept. 21)

Robihachi: Season 1 (Sept. 21)

American Horror Story Apocalypse Season 8 (Sept. 24)

American Dad! Season 13 (Sept. 30)

Primal Fear (Sept. 30)

Hulu Original Programming

Untouchable (Sept. 2)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Sept. 4)

Into the Dark: Pure (Sept. 6)

Season Premieres

Dancing with the Stars: Season 28 (Sept. 17)

9-1-1: Season 3 (Sept. 24)

Bluff City Law (Sept. 24)

Prodigal Son (Sept. 24)

The Good Doctor: Season 3 (Sept. 24)

The Voice: Season 17 (Sept. 24)

Black-ish: Season 6 (Sept. 25)

Bless This Mess: Season 2 (Sept. 25)

Emergence: Series Premiere (Sept. 25)

Empire: Season 6 (Sept. 25)

Mixed-ish: Series Premiere (Sept. 25)

New Amsterdam: Season 2 (Sept. 25)

The Conners: Season 2 (Sept. 25)

The Resident: Season 3 (Sept. 25)

This Is Us: Season 4 (Sept. 25)

Chicago Fire: Season 8 (Sept. 26)

Chicago Med: Season 5 (Sept. 26)

Chicago P.D.: Season 7 (Sept. 26)

Modern Family: Season 11 (Sept. 26)

Schooled: Season 2 (Sept. 26)

Single Parents: Season 2 (Sept. 26)

South Park: Season 23 (Sept. 26)

Stumptown: Series Premiere (Sept. 26)

The Goldbergs: Season 7 (Sept. 26)

The Masked Singer: Season 2 (Sept. 26)

A Million Little Things: Season 2 (Sept. 27)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16 (Sept. 27)

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6 (Sept. 27)

Law & Order: SVU: Season 21 (Sept. 27)

Perfect Harmony: Series Premiere (Sept. 27)

Sunnyside: Series Premiere (Sept. 27)

Superstore: Season 5 (Sept. 27)

The Good Place: Season 4 (Sept. 27)

American Housewife: Season 4 (Sept. 28)

Fresh Off the Boat: Season 6 (Sept. 28)

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 30 (Sept. 30)

Bless the Harts: Series Premiere (Sept. 30)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 10 (Sept. 30)

Family Guy: Season 10 (Sept. 30)

Shark Tank: Season 11 (Sept. 30)

The Rookie: Season 2 (Sept. 30)

The Simpsons: Season 31 (Sept. 30)