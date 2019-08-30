Brow Beat

The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in September

By

Stills from each of the movies in a mosaic-style collage.
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, The Matrix, The Goonies and Election are just a few of the great titles coming to streaming in September.
Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, and New Line Cinema.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Sept. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jonah Hill, and Michael Cera.
Superbad.
Columbia/TriStar

Must Watch
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Good Watch
American Psycho
Elena
Mystic River
Stripes
The Last Exorcism
Olmo & the Seagull
Superbad
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Head Count (Sept. 13)
We Have Always Lived in the Castle (Sept. 14)
Steal a Pencil for Me (Sept. 15)
Come and Find Me (Sept. 18)
Océans (Sept. 19)
Daddy Issues (Sept. 20)
Sarah’s Key (Sept. 21)
Furie (Sept. 25)
The Grandmaster (Sept. 26)

Binge Watch
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6
The Walking Dead Season 9
Shameless Season 9 (Sept. 10)
I’m Sorry Season 2 (Sept. 13)
Surviving R. Kelly Season 1 (Sept 15)
American Horror Story: Apocalypse (Sept. 24)
Gotham Season 5 (Sept. 30)

Family Watch
Open Season
Turbo (Sept. 12)

If You’re Bored
300
68 Kill
Dante’s Peak
For the Birds
Igor
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1
Moving Art Season 3
My Sister’s Keeper
Rebel in the Rye
Scream Season 3
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan Season 1
Spookley the Square Pumpkin
The Lake House
The Saint
The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)
Uncle Naji in UAE
The World We Make (Sept. 4)
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (Sept. 9)
Eat Pray Love (Sept. 10)
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives (Sept. 17)
Locked Up Season 4 (Sept. 27)

Netflix Programming
Vagabond (Sept.
TBA)
Archibald’s Next Big Thing (Sept. 6)
Elite Season 2 (Sept. 6)
Hip-Hop Evolution Season 3 (Sept. 6)
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 3 (Sept. 6)
The Spy (Sept. 6)
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger (Sept. 10)
Evelyn (Sept. 10)
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 (Sept. 10)
The I-Land (Sept. 12)
The Mind, Explained (Sept. 12)
The Chef Show: Volume 2 (Sept. 13)
Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea (Sept. 13)
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato (Sept. 13)
The Ranch: Part 7 (Sept. 13)
Tall Girl (Sept. 13)
Unbelievable (Sept. 13)
Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison (Sept. 15)
The Last Kids on Earth (Sept. 17)
Between Two Ferns: The Movie (Sept. 17)
Criminal (Sept. 17)
Disenchantment: Part 2 (Sept. 17)
Fastest Car: Season 2 (Sept. 17)
Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Sept. 17)
Las del hockey (Sept. 17 span)
Team Kaylie (Sept. 23)
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself (Sept. 24)
Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 (Sept. 25)
Birders (Sept. 25)
El recluso (Sept. 25 span)
Glitch: Season 3 (Sept. 25)
Explained: Season 2 (Sept. 26)
Bard of Blood (Sept. 27)
Dragons: Rescue Riders (Sept. 27)
El marginal: Season 3 (Sept. 27)
In the Shadow of the Moon (Sept. 27)
The Politician (Sept. 27)
Skylines (Sept. 27)
Vis a Vis Season 4 (Sept. 27)
Mo Gilligan: Momentum (Sept. 27)

HBO Now

Haing S. Ngor and Sam Waterston.
The Killing Fields.
Warner Bros.

Must Watch
Out of Sight
Robocop (Director’s Cut)
The Hurt Locker

Good Watch
127 Hours
Catfish
Frantic
Hail, Caesar!
I Love You Phillip Morris
The Killing Fields
The Rundown
Thirteen Days
United 93
Mary Queen of Scots (Sept. 7)
They Shall Not Grow Old (Sept. 17)

Rom-Com Marathon
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Love Actually
Isn’t it Romantic (Sept. 28)

Family Watch
Anastasia
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (Sept. 21)

Nostalgia Watch
Robocop 2
Robocop 3

If You’re Bored
Alfie (2004)
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid
Boys and Girls
Cabin Fever (Director’s Cut)
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (Extended Version)
Jem and the Holograms
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
The Darkest Hour (2011)
The Wizard
Truth or Dare (Sept. 4)
Welcome to Marwen (Sept. 14)

HBO Original Programming
The Shop: Uninterrupted (Sept. 3)
In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11 (Sept. 11)
What Happened on September 11 (Sept. 11)

Season Premieres
The Deuce Season 3 (Sept. 9)
Room 104 Season 3 (Sept. 13)

Estrenos
Ruta Viva
El Amor Menos Pensado (AKA An Unexpected Love) (Sept. 6)
Más Sabe el Diablo por Viejo (Sept. 13)
Septimo (AKA 7th Floor) (Sept. 20)
Perseguida (AKA Persecuted) (Sept. 27)

Amazon

Grace Kelly and Katy Jurado.
High Noon.
United Artists

Must Watch
Election (Sept. 30)
Face Off (Sept. 30)
High Noon (Sept. 30)

Good Watch
Air Force One (Sept. 30)
Bolden (Sept. 30)
Cloverfield (Sept. 30)
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel (Sept. 30)
Get Shorty (Sept. 30)
Ghost Town (Sept. 30)
Ghost World (Sept. 30)
Insomnia (Sept. 30)
Kicking and Screaming (1995) (Sept. 30)
Legally Blonde (Sept. 30)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (Sept. 30)
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (Sept. 30)
Much Ado About Nothing (Sept. 30)
No Way Out (Sept. 30)
Platoon (Sept. 30)
Project Nim (Sept. 30)
Saturday Night Fever (Sept. 30)
The Cotton Club (Sept. 30)
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) (Sept. 30)
Total Recall (Sept. 30)
Witness (Sept. 30)

Binge Watch
Victoria Season 3 (Sept. 3)

Family Watch
Rango (Sept. 27)

Nostalgia Watch
Harlem Nights (Sept. 30)
Play It Again, Sam (Sept. 30)
Stargate (Sept. 30)
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (Sept. 30)
The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear (Sept. 30)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (Sept. 30)
Varsity Blues (Sept. 30)
What Lies Beneath (Sept. 30)

Rom-Com Marathon
You’ve Got Mail (Sept. 30)

If You’re Bored
A Night at the Roxbury (Sept. 30)
Be Cool (Sept. 30)
Big Top Pee-wee (Sept. 30)
Bulldog Courage (Sept. 30)
Buried Alive (Sept. 30)
Chi to suna no kettô / Duel of Blood and Sand (Sept. 30)
Darkness Falls (Sept. 30)
Daughter of the Tong (Sept. 30)
Days of Thunder (Sept. 30)
Dead Heat (Sept. 30)
Dreamcatcher (Sept. 30)
Event Horizon (Sept. 30)
Forces of Nature (Sept. 30)
Gothika (Sept. 30)
Hollywood My Home Town (Sept. 30)
Kalifornia (Sept. 30)
Matriarch (Sept. 30)
Mousehunt (Sept. 30)
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (Sept. 30)
Permanent Midnight (Sept. 30)
Regression (Sept. 30)
Setup (Sept. 30)
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (Sept. 30)
The Klansman (Sept. 30)
The Life of David Gale (Sept. 30)
Trading Mom (Sept. 30)
True Colors (Sept. 30)
We Die Young (Sept. 30)

Amazon Originals
Chris Tall Presents (Sept. TBD)
Family Man (Sept. TBD)
Late Night (Sept. 6)
Niko and the Sword of Light (Sept. 6)
El Corazón de Sergio Ramos (Sept. 13)
Undone (Sept. 13)
Transparent Musicale Finale (Sept. 27)

Hulu

Wesley Snipes.
Demolition Man.
Warner Bros.

Must Watch
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
The Matrix  

Good Watch
Breaking Away 
Demolition Man  
Emma  
Evil Dead (1981)
Evil Dead II (1987)
The Goonies
Juno 
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Liar, Liar
Ocean’s Eleven  
Ocean’s Twelve  
Ocean’s Thirteen
The Portrait of a Lady 
Requiem for a Dream  
Revolutionary Road  
Secretary 
The Cooler 
The Edge
The First Monday in May 
Training Day 
Unbreakable 
Bolden (Sept. 3)
Kicking and Screaming (Sept. 4)
Teen Spirit (Sept. 30)

Family Watch
Doctor Dolittle 
Hercules
Open Season
Pinocchio (2018)
Curious George: A Royal Monkey (Sept. 10)
Pocahontas (Sept. 14)
The Powerpuff Girls: Complete Season 3B (Sept. 16)
Curious George (Sept. 16)   
Rango (Sept. 28)

Nostalgia Watch
Basic Instinct 
Lethal Weapon 3  
Lethal Weapon 4 
Lost in Space 
Miami Vice 
Mr. Mom (1983)
The Matrix Reloaded  
The Matrix Revolutions
The Monster Squad
Universal Soldier  

Rom-Com Marathon
27 Dresses 
50 First Dates
Failure to Launch 
Jersey Girl 
Pretty in Pink 
She’s All That  

If You’re Bored
A Dog and Pony Show  
A Guy Thing  
A.R.C.H.I.E 2: Mission Impawsible 
After the Screaming Stops  
Against the Wild 2  
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2  
The Amityville Horror  
An Everlasting Piece  
Banking on Bitcoin  
Bigfoot Country  
Blown Away  
Chuggington Seasons 1-5 
The Chumscrubber  
The Cokeville Miracle  
The Dark Half  
Destiny Turns on the Radio  
Disturbing Behavior  
Exposed  
Far from Home (1989)
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest  
Firstborn 
Flashback  
From Mexico with Love  
The Ghost and the Darkness  
Heist  
High-Rise  
I, Frankenstein  
The Last Exorcism  
Man on a Ledge  
The Midnight Meat Train  
Mommie Dearest (1981)
Monsters at Large  
The Object of Beauty 
Open Season 2  
Open Season 3  
Open Season: Scared Silly
The Perfect Weapon  
Playing it Cool  
Poltergeist II: The Other Side  
Pumpkinhead  
Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings  
Ravenous  
Red Dog: True Blue  
Robo-Dog: Airborne  
Sacred Ground  
Saving Christmas  
Sliver  
Sucker Punch  
Suicide Kings  
Top of the Food Chain  
Turtle Tale  
Wayne’s World 2  
Wild Card 
Anthropoid (Sept. 2)
Matriarch (Sept 2.)
We Die Young (Sept. 3)
The Purge Season 1 (Sept. 3)
Wise Man’s Grandchild Season 1 (Sept. 9)
Hotel Mumbai (Sept. 9)
Aniara (Sept. 19)
Crypto (Sept. 19)
Afterlost Season 1 (Sept. 20)
Dream Corp LLC. Season 2 (Sept. 21)
Robihachi: Season 1 (Sept. 21)
American Horror Story Apocalypse Season 8 (Sept. 24)
American Dad! Season 13 (Sept. 30)
Primal Fear (Sept. 30)

Hulu Original Programming
Untouchable (Sept. 2)
Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Sept. 4)
Into the Dark: Pure (Sept. 6)

Season Premieres
Dancing with the Stars: Season 28 (Sept. 17)
9-1-1: Season 3 (Sept. 24)
Bluff City Law (Sept. 24)
Prodigal Son (Sept. 24)
The Good Doctor: Season 3 (Sept. 24)
The Voice: Season 17 (Sept. 24)
Black-ish: Season 6 (Sept. 25)
Bless This Mess: Season 2 (Sept. 25)
Emergence: Series Premiere (Sept. 25)
Empire: Season 6 (Sept. 25)
Mixed-ish: Series Premiere (Sept. 25)
New Amsterdam: Season 2 (Sept. 25)
The Conners: Season 2 (Sept. 25)
The Resident: Season 3 (Sept. 25)
This Is Us: Season 4 (Sept. 25)
Chicago Fire: Season 8 (Sept. 26)
Chicago Med: Season 5 (Sept. 26)
Chicago P.D.: Season 7 (Sept. 26)
Modern Family: Season 11 (Sept. 26)
Schooled: Season 2 (Sept. 26)
Single Parents: Season 2 (Sept. 26)
South Park: Season 23 (Sept. 26)
Stumptown: Series Premiere (Sept. 26)
The Goldbergs: Season 7 (Sept. 26)
The Masked Singer: Season 2 (Sept. 26)
A Million Little Things: Season 2 (Sept. 27)
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16 (Sept. 27)
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6 (Sept. 27)
Law & Order: SVU: Season 21 (Sept. 27)
Perfect Harmony: Series Premiere (Sept. 27)
Sunnyside: Series Premiere (Sept. 27)
Superstore: Season 5 (Sept. 27)
The Good Place: Season 4 (Sept. 27)
American Housewife: Season 4 (Sept. 28)
Fresh Off the Boat: Season 6 (Sept. 28)
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 30 (Sept. 30)
Bless the Harts: Series Premiere  (Sept. 30)
Bob’s Burgers: Season 10 (Sept. 30)
Family Guy: Season 10 (Sept. 30)
Shark Tank: Season 11 (Sept. 30)
The Rookie: Season 2 (Sept. 30)
The Simpsons: Season 31 (Sept. 30)

