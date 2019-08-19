Apple has dropped a brand new trailer for its upcoming drama series The Morning Show, which is being released this fall to Apple’s premium streaming service Apple TV+. The company released the first official teaser for the show last week, which consisted of the disembodied voices of stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell screaming over one another as the camera panned a darkened studio. Thankfully, the latest trailer features actual, human bodies and sheds a little more light on the plot of Apple’s flagship dramedy.

The trailer opens with Jennifer Aniston announcing the “sad and upsetting news” that her co-anchor Mitch Kessler, played by Steve Carell, has been fired after some vague “allegations.” Cue Supertramp’s “Goodbye Stranger,” Steve Carell smashing a TV with fire iron, Reese Witherspoon’s entrance as a threatening upstart, a sinister executive extolls the “timeless” entertainment value of “watching a beloved woman’s breakdown,” and Jennifer Aniston’s paranoiac whispers about needing to “control the narrative.” From the looks of it, The Morning Show has all the drama and zeal HBO’s Succession crossed with Sidney Lumet’s Network, with a healthy dose of that episode of Friends where Reese Witherspoon plays Rachel’s boyfriend-stealing younger sister.

Directed by Mimi Leder, fresh off of her directorial return to the big screen with the RBG biopic On the Basis of Se, and written by Bates Motel creator Kerry Ehrin, The Morning Show takes inspiration from Brian Stelter’s Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. Apple acquired the show in November 2017 after a bidding war with other outlets, ordering a full two seasons right out of the gate and positioning The Morning Show as the the jewel in AppleTV+’s crown(-plus). Though Apple has yet to confirm concrete launch dates and pricing, The Morning Show is planned for release sometime this fall.