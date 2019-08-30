Here’s What Critics Are Saying About Ad Astra

Brad Pitt in Ad Astra. Francois Duhamel/20th Century Fox

The first reviews of Ad Astra, the movie that brings Brad Pitt together with The Lost City of Z director James Gray, are in, following its debut at the Venice Film Festival. Critics were mostly enthusiastic—if not unreservedly so—about the futuristic space drama, in which Pitt’s character must travel to the far side of the solar system to find his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones), praising its visuals and action sequences in particular.

We’ve rounded up what else critics had to say about the movie, below.

Space suits James Gray.

Owen Gleiberman, Variety:

But in taking on his first blockbustery sci-fi project, he handles the vast logistical challenges of staging an epic space adventure with a surefire hand and a sense of detail, pace, and control that are notably accomplished, if not quite Kubrickian. Gray proves beyond measure that he’s got the chops to make a movie like this. He also has a vision, of sorts—one that’s expressed, nearly inadvertently, in the metaphor of that space antenna.

David Ehrlich, IndieWire:

The filmmaker has long been fêted for his classical eloquence, but his imagery has never been so muscular or refined. By explicitly confronting the same coldness that made The Immigrant and The Lost City of Z feel so closed off—by reframing that remove as a problem to be solved—Gray manages to warp his doggedly literal direction into something pure.

David Jenkins, Little White Lies:

Isn’t it a wonderful feeling when a director whose work you have been typically apathetic towards in the past produces something that comes dangerously close to a masterpiece?

Brad Pitt is talented and handsome …

Stephanie Zacaharek, Time:

… he makes Roy’s particular brand of self-torture effortlessly believable: It’s not the weight of the world he’s got on his shoulders, it’s the weight of space, and that’s got to be heavier. Pitt seems to be growing more weathered, and more beautiful, with each role.

Phil De Semlyen, TimeOut:

Pitt does a great job of smuggling a sense of boyish hurt under that carapace of coolness. The scars left by his father’s absence are more vivid than he realizes and the final third of the movie is all the more moving for it.

David Jenkins, Little White Lies:

The man is on a serious roll at the moment, here repurposing the mellow charm of his Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to mask wells of intense sadness just waiting to burst forth. The question of whether Pitt will be pitted against Pitt at the 2020 Oscars is not at all a stupid one.

Sheri Linden, the Hollywood Reporter:

Yet of all the film’s eloquent visuals, cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema lights nothing with more care than Brad Pitt’s eyes. Zero-gravity fistfights notwithstanding, those baby blues are where the action is. They’re the movie’s highest-impact special effect.

… or maybe just handsome?

Kevin Maher, the Times:

The 55-year-old heart-throb is as blank as he’s ever been in Ad Astra—it’s perhaps his least effective performance since playing Louis the reluctant bloodsucker in Interview with the Vampire.

Blink and you’ll miss Liv Tyler.

Nicholas Barber, BBC:

Meanwhile, Liv Tyler pops up in a tiny, clichéd cameo as the angelic wife who Roy has neglected. The setting may be the near future, but roles such as that one are out of date.

Sheri Linden, the Hollywood Reporter:

In the minimally conceived role of Roy’s estranged wife, the all too symbolically named Eve, Liv Tyler has little chance to make an impression but manages to do so nonetheless, in part because Gray has a knack for conveying backstory with a well-deployed shorthand of expressionistic flashback images. Much of that backstory, though, borders on cliché.

Candice Frederick, the Wrap:

… a character so marginalized she’s often reduced to a blurry image on screen, have to bear the brunt of his aloofness.

Comparisons to other space movies—favorable and unfavorable—abound.

David Ehrlich, IndieWire:

Even with a linear narrative that never slows down, a chase sequence that feels like Fury Road on the moon, and a suspenseful vision of the galaxy that makes room for any number of unexpected surprises (beware the claw marks inside a seemingly abandoned spaceship), Ad Astra is still one of the most ruminative, withdrawn, and curiously optimistic space odysseys this side of Solaris. It’s also one of the best.

Sheri Linden, the Hollywood Reporter:

Perhaps because Ad Astra’s genre tropes, however striking, are also familiar—a distracting bit of Gravity here, the inevitable nods to 2001: A Space Odyssey there—this episodic saga feels gussied up by them, as opposed to fully inhabiting the terrain.

Richard Lawson, Vanity Fair:

On the one hand, Gray’s film is a lovely-sad complement to Nolan’s epic [Interstellar], both films locating the keen existential ache at the heart of any ponder of the great beyond. But on the other, that similarity weakens Ad Astra’s impact. And it’s not just Interstellar: Ad Astra will be familiar to anyone who’s seen Gravity and last year’s First Man, too. There’s much beauty to be admired in Gray’s meticulously crafted film, but its thematic argument feels like a rehash.

Nicholas Barber, BBC:

Ad Astra is almost as intelligent as [Arrival and First Man], but it shares too much of their imagery to seem entirely original. And, like them, it veers towards questions of parenthood and loss, a trajectory that is starting to become irritating. Isn’t anyone allowed to journey to the final frontier without getting choked up about their relatives along the way?

You might say the movie deals with some … paternal problems.

Xan Brooks, the Guardian:

superb space-opera with serious daddy issues

Stephanie Zacaharek, Time:

wrestles with unresolved daddy issues

Owen Gleiberman, Variety:

The movie’s tagline should have been, “In space, no one can hear you cry about your absent-daddy issues.”

Stefano Piri, Esquire Italia:

porta le daddy issues nello spazio