There’s Going to Be an Immersive Wolf of Wall Street Theatrical Production in London

The celebrated 2011 Punchdrunk theatrical production of Sleep No More, an immersive play loosely based on Macbeth that invited the audience to explore a five story space fitted out like a 1930s hotel, started an explosion of similar productions offering a new way to experience drama. And now, Deadline reports, London will be getting a production that seems tailor-made for refined British sensibilities: a theatrical adaptation of securities fraudster Jordan Belfort’s memoir The Wolf of Wall Street. Although the production is unrelated to Martin Scorsese’s film adaptation of that same memoir, the promotional art has the same aesthetic, so if it’s been a while, refresh your memory with the original trailer for the film version of this quintessentially British story:

Pip-pip cheerio! The theatrical Wolf of Wall Street comes from producers Louis Harshorn and Brian Hook, whose other London shows include an immersive production of the quintessentially British story The Great Gatsby, a traditional theatrical production of the quintessentially British story Amelie: The Musical, and of course, Madagascar. Alexander Wright, who also directed the The Great Gatsby, adapted Belfort’s memoir and will direct; Oliver Tilney will play Belfort and Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty will play his wife, Nadine.

The production has taken over a four-floor, 25 room location in London’s financial district to host the play, which will serve as the offices of Stratton Oakmont, Belfort’s defunct pump-and-dump brokerage house. It will presumably also include other interiors from the less-glamorous lives of the FBI agents who caught him: the show’s website says audience members will get to “become a Master of the Universe with the brokers who broke Wall Street—or sign up to help the FBI take down some of the most notorious criminal entrepreneurs of our time.” (It also promises that the show will include “circus and theatrical magic,” which seems like a pretty strong argument to choose Belfort, unless FBI office parties were considerably wilder in the 1990s.)

The show will begin previews on Sept. 5 and have its world premiere this fall. Tickets start at £59.95 for basic “Strattonite” status, or £100.00 for a “Master of the Universe” ticket that includes a champagne reception, a VIP entrance and bar, and exclusive show content. (A “dining upgrade” including a 3-course dinner will be available soon.) There’s no word on an American production yet, so if you’re fortunate enough to see the show and want the full experience, remember: In the U.K., Quaaludes were sold under the brand name “Mandrax.”