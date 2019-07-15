Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

Get More Hang Up and Listen Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Hang Up and Listen Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Hang Up and Listen via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin talk about 2019 Wimbledon victors Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep and runners-up Roger Federer and Serena Williams. Sam Anderson also joins to discuss Russell Westbrook’s move from Oklahoma City to Houston and the end of a remarkable and championship-free era for the Thunder. Finally, baseball historian John Thorn helps assess the life of Jim Bouton and the legacy of Bouton’s book Ball Four.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Josh’s Slate pieces on Roger Federer’s win over Rafael Nadal in their Wimbledon rematch and on Novak Djokovic’s epic victory over Federer in the final.

• Brian Phillips in the Ringer on Djokovic.

• Lauren Collins’ 2013 New Yorker profile of Djokovic.

• Follow Sam Anderson on Twitter and buy his book Boom Town.

• Anderson’s 2017 New York Times Magazine profile of Russell Westbrook.

• Every day is Russell Westbrook day.

• ESPN’s Zach Lowe on the Thunder’s Harden trade and 2016 Western Conference finals loss as the NBA’s biggest inflection points in recent years.

• Follow John Thorn on Twitter.

• Thorn wrote about the Library of Congress acquiring Bouton’s personal papers.

• Read Bouton’s obituary in the New York Times and appreciations by Tyler Kepner in the Times and Charles P. Pierce in Deadspin.

• Buy Ball Four.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly First Days:

Stefan’s First Day: New York Daily News columnist Dick Young called Jim Bouton a “social leper,” among other things.

Josh’s First Day: How did England beat New Zealand at the Cricket World Cup? Hang Up listeners explain.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh and Stefan discuss the poll in which ordinary people were asked if they could win a point against Serena Williams.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.