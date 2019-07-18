Culture Seems a Little Irrelevant Right Now, So Here’s a Newsreel Where a Monkey Rides Around on a Dog Like It’s a Horse

Best pals! Pathe

On Wednesday night in Greenville, North Carolina, the white supremacist President of the United States riled up the white supremacists attending his white supremacist rally until they chanted racist taunts about an American citizen and sitting Congresswoman. It was one of the ugliest, vilest, stupidest things I’ve ever seen, and it makes writing or reading or thinking about movies or books or television or music or really any art at all tonight seem more than a little beside the point. So, I don’t know, do you want to watch a newsreel from the 1940s where a monkey rides around on a dog as if it were a horse?

Well, I guess that didn’t help. Maybe we should look into impeachment.