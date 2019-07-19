Hulu Just Surprise-Dropped the New Veronica Mars Season a Week Early

Kristen Bell. Hulu

Fans of Veronica Mars won’t have to wait until July 26 for the new season after all. In a surprise move, Kristen Bell announced at San Diego Comic-Con that Hulu has made all eight episodes of Season 4 available to subscribers a week early. In the revival, which was announced in September, Bell once again reprises her role as the private investigator, a part she played on the The CW from 2004 to 2007. She also starred in the 2014 movie made possible by a fundraising effort on Kickstarter. During the panel, Bell said she’ll continue to play the character “until everybody in Neptune is dead.”

Season 4 sees Veronica investigate a serial killer in her hometown who has been murdering spring breakers, harming the local tourism industry. Early reviews have been largely positive, with critics calling it “the best TV revival since Twin Peaks” as well as the best the show has been since its first season. Seasons 1-3 of Veronica Mars have been available to stream on Hulu since the beginning of July. If you’re not already a certified Marshmallow, you might consider starting with the fourth episode, “The Wrath of Con,” to get you up to speed.