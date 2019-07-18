Tituss Burgess Calls Donald Trump “Dumb as Bricks” in Supremely Catchy Protest Song

On his new song “45,” Tituss Burgess manages to marry the catchiness of “Peeno Noir” with a general sense of frustration and fear about the current state of the union. The music video for the anti-Trump protest song, which premiered on Thursday, is set in an elegant mansion—those who know Burgess from his role on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt may wonder how he managed to sneak in this time—filled with servants with painted-on blue eyes. Inside, Burgess and collaborator Daniel J. Watts are tied to poles, and Burgess also appears in a padded room wearing a straightjacket while he sings about the president: “I’m so transfixed/ He’s dumb as bricks/ A magic show with no tricks.”

“Our country is in a crisis,” Burgess told Billboard. “This man in power has put much of the U.S. under a sleeping spell that is slowly transforming into apathy from the rest of us. This song is a call to wake up and realize that this state we’re in can be changed and must be changed, as we the people are the hope and future of America.” He joins a number of other artists who have set their criticisms of the president to music, including YG and the late Nipsey Hussle. Though Burgess is optimistic as he tells listeners to come out of their slumber, it’s unlikely that “45,” devoid of substantial criticism as it is, will rouse listeners if Trump’s own words and actions don’t. Still, it’s a heck of an earworm.