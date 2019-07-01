Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Ben Mathis-Lilley:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin is joined by Stefan Fatsis and writer Caitlin Murray to discuss the U.S. women’s national team’s big World Cup win over France and how Megan Rapinoe has become a hero and a lightning rod. Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley then joins for a conversation with the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham about the first day of NBA free agency, in which Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving moved to Brooklyn and players agreed to more than $3 billion in contracts. Finally, Josh and Ben chat with the Guardian’s Nick Miller about the two-game series in London between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Aprons:

Ben’s Apron: The Knicks’ trade of Kristaps Porzingis was indeed extremely dumb.

Josh’s Apron: The time the Lakers’ plane went down in Carroll, Iowa.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh and Ben talk with Slate producer Jayson De Leon about what it’s like to be a Brooklyn Nets fan on the greatest day in franchise history.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.