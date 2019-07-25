The Original Zombieland Cast Reunites in the Trailer for Double Tap

Ten years after the original movie’s release, the first trailer for Zombieland: Double Tap is finally here. Since we last saw Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock, the team has taken up residence in an abandoned, post-apocalyptic version of the White House and is living a fairly happy life as one big dysfunctional family. That is, until Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) runs off with a boy from Berkeley and the rest of the gang hits the road to find them.

Ruben Fleischer’s Zombieland was something of an outlier for the zombie genre when it was released in 2009. The film managed to tie together the sensibilities of video games, quirky teen comedies, and post-apocalyptic slashers in a way that felt, against all odds, charming and fresh despite a reliance on well-worn tropes. Penned by future Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the fast-paced film was brought to life by its snappy, self-aware dialogue and its ensemble cast featuring Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin, all of whom are returning for the sequel, in theaters Oct. 18.

After a decade, it will be interesting to see how Fleischer, Reese, and Wernick (joined by screenwriter Dave Callaham) will draw on their experience to build upon the successes of the original. From the looks of the trailer, Zombieland: Double Tap is definitely out to up the ante: Expect more violence, more zingers, more survivors, more cameos, and way more machine-gun toting from now-Oscar winner Emma Stone. But will we see more Twinkies?