Studio 360

Live With Studio 360!

Onstage with Yo La Tengo, Aasif Mandvi, and Friends Who Folk.

By

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

This live show was recorded in New York on a glorious spring day on the High Line, the elevated park. It begins with Kurt Andersen welcoming to the stage Friends Who Folk, the music comedic duo of Rachel Wenitsky and Ned Risely, who perform and discuss how they’re truly devotees to the folk tradition, even though their songs are satirical. Next is former Daily Show correspondent Aasif Mandvi, who performs a stand-up set before talking with Kurt about his career as both a serious and comic actor. Finally, Yo La Tengo performs, and members Georgia Hubley, Ira Kaplan, and James McNew reflect on the band’s 35 years together.

Studio 360 plugs:
Please remember to like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.

Comedy Music Podcasts