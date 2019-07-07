Stevie Wonder Announces He’s Taking a Break to Undergo a Kidney Transplant

So what’s going to happen is this. I am going to have surgery. I am going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year. I’m all good. I’m all good, I’m all good. I have a donor, it’s all good. I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love. You ain’t got to hear no rumors about nothing, I told you what’s up, I’m good, all right? I love you and God bless you.