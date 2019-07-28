This weekend, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood is prompting America to consider how film history might have played out if the 1960s had ended just a little bit differently, as director Quentin Tarantino gets every last bit of emotional mileage from unfulfilled artistic ambitions, whether lost to catastrophe or to history’s slow grind. And that’s probably the right context in which to appreciate this amazing vintage Saturday Night Live clip posted to the show’s official YouTube page this weekend, in which Dennis Miller brings out Victoria Jackson to perform a brilliant song and dance about the Baby Boomers’ search for meaning, which, when this sketch aired in 1989, was still ongoing:
Victoria Jackson is great in this, doing a sort of Zelma-O’Neal-on-Quaaludes riff that is so good that her costar Dennis Miller is too distracted to describe it as “Zelma O’Neal on Quaaludes.” The finale, in which she unconvincingly feigns losing her balance, then does three half-assed jumping jacks and a twirl, is virtuoso physical comedy, the kind of thing you could build an elegiac love letter to a forgotten era around. But in retrospect, we probably should have listened a little more closely when a Baby Boomer went on national television to sing “We want power and control, / That’s a really unhealthy goal!” Since this aired, Dennis Miller became a conservative political pundit, Victoria Jackson joined the Tea Party, and the Baby Boomers helped put Donald Trump in the White House. If only they’d just kept dancing!
Here are Victoria Jackson’s complete comments on the matter of whether or not the Baby Boomers should attempt to address their mental health issues—ideally by dancing—before they crash the entire planet into the sun:
Let me begin by saying that the thirtysomething generation, of which I am a member, is the most anxiety-ridden, emotionally unstable generation in our history. In a recent issue of the Sunday New York Times, I read a very frightening statistic: that my fellow Baby Boomers are so chronically depressed, we are more prone to suicide, divorce, drug and alcohol addiction because of outside pressures and goals we have set up for ourselves which are highly unrealistic!
That’s why we’re all in therapy or low-impact aerobics,
Or reaching out to anything that’s new.
But I have found a way to keep anxiety at bay,
And I would like to share now with you!
I read the news in the press, most of us will die of stress,
Unless we dance ol’ chronic depression away!
We want power and control, that’s a really unhealthy goal!
It’s time to dance ol’ chronic depression away!
If your back’s against the wall and your career is in a stall,
Don’t jump out the office window!
’Cause the sidewalk will break your fall!
Shake the blahs, take a chance,
Roll up the carpet and move the plants!
Dance, dance, dance depression away!
TAP SOLO
If you want to shake the blues, just turn off the evening news!
Turn off the lights! Turn on the music! And [unintelligible]
And you’ll stop feeling paranoid, you don’t have to be Sigmund Freud,
Dance ol’ Mr. Chronic Depression—
Call the shrink and cancel the session!—
Dance ol’ Mr. Chronic Depression away!