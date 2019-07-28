Let me begin by saying that the thirtysomething generation, of which I am a member, is the most anxiety-ridden, emotionally unstable generation in our history. In a recent issue of the Sunday New York Times, I read a very frightening statistic: that my fellow Baby Boomers are so chronically depressed, we are more prone to suicide, divorce, drug and alcohol addiction because of outside pressures and goals we have set up for ourselves which are highly unrealistic!

That’s why we’re all in therapy or low-impact aerobics,

Or reaching out to anything that’s new.

But I have found a way to keep anxiety at bay,

And I would like to share now with you!

I read the news in the press, most of us will die of stress,

Unless we dance ol’ chronic depression away!

We want power and control, that’s a really unhealthy goal!

It’s time to dance ol’ chronic depression away!

If your back’s against the wall and your career is in a stall,

Don’t jump out the office window!

’Cause the sidewalk will break your fall!

Shake the blahs, take a chance,

Roll up the carpet and move the plants!

Dance, dance, dance depression away!

TAP SOLO

If you want to shake the blues, just turn off the evening news!

Turn off the lights! Turn on the music! And [unintelligible]

And you’ll stop feeling paranoid, you don’t have to be Sigmund Freud,

Dance ol’ Mr. Chronic Depression—

Call the shrink and cancel the session!—

Dance ol’ Mr. Chronic Depression away!