The Righteous Gemstones Looks Like the Right Show at the Right Time

Prosperity through leadership. HBO

As everyone from Nathaniel Hawthorne to Sinclair Lewis knew, there’s never been a bad time to satirize the hypocrisy and greed endemic to Christianity in America. But some times are better than others, and 2019—as white evangelicals embrace Roy Moore, Donald Trump, and a network of internment camps where children are dying—may be the best time to give religion a raspberry since the Salem Witch Trials. Which is to say that Danny McBride could not have chosen a more perfect moment to make a television series about a family of corrupt prosperity gospel televangelists. (For one thing, very few homes had TV sets in the 1690s.) Judging from the newest trailer, The Righteous Gemstones would have seemed like nothing special even a few years ago—Televangelists? In the age of Obama?—but unfortunately, history caught up with it.

There’s no shortage of movies and TV shows about corrupt preachers, but there are reasons to hope McBride’s take on the subject will be definitive. He and his frequent collaborator Jody Hill have been exploring the particularly unreflective strain of southern masculinity on display in the trailer since 2006’s The Foot Fist Way, when it seemed like George W. Bush would be its ultimate avatar on the national stage. But Donald Trump is a Danny McBride character, despite being from New York—imagine McBride delivering one of Trump’s stories about reducing big strong men to tears and this is undeniable—and the world of televangelism is even more suited to McBride’s talent for the grotesque than professional baseball or high school administration. American culture is probably beyond satire at this point, at least in terms of bringing about any real change, but it looks like we might still get a few good laughs in before the ship sinks. Feeling blessed!