Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in August. (All titles expire Aug. 1 except where otherwise noted.)
Must Watch
The Hurt Locker
No Country for Old Men (Aug. 11)
Good Watch
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Good Will Hunting
Gosford Park
Hairspray (2007)
Hairspray (1988)
Hot Fuzz
Poltergeist
Scarface
Secretariat
The Fifth Element
The Master
W.
Zombieland
The Founder (Aug. 2)
Zodiac (Aug. 6)
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (Aug. 16)
Wind River (Aug. 28)
Binge Watch
Death in Paradise Seasons 1-7
History Watch
World War II in Colour
World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel
World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly (Aug. 15)
Nostalgia Watch
A Cinderella Story
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Final Destination
If You’re Bored and Want to Watch People Salmon Fishing for Seven Hours
Slow TV: Collection (Aug. 5)
If You’re Bored and Do Not Want to Watch People Salmon Fishing for Seven Hours
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Another Cinderella Story
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Chuggington: Season 1-5
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Just Friends
Legion
The Butterfly Effect
The Butterfly Effect 2
The Da Vinci Code
The Final Destination
Mothers and Daughters (Aug. 5)
Love, Rosie (Aug. 6)
The Emoji Movie (Aug. 8)
The Royals Season 1 (Aug. 14)
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (Aug. 20)
Beautiful Creatures (Aug. 21)
Burnt (Aug. 30)
Straw Dogs (2011) (Aug. 31)