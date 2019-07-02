Netflix Orders a TV Adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman to Series

Neil Gaiman attending the London premiere of Good Omens. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Netflix has given the green light to a tv series based on Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman comic books, Variety reports. The streaming network has ordered a 10-episode season from Warner Bros. Television.

The Sandman, one of the flagship titles of DC’s Vertigo label, was a horror-fantasy hybrid chronicling the adventures of Dream, a mythological being who controls the realm of, well, you know. The series, which debuted in November of 1988 and ran until 1996, was beloved and hugely influential, and filmmakers have been trying to get it onto the screen for decades. The most recent attempt was a 2013 version that would have starred and been directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt; David S. Goyer, who is now working on the Netflix series, was going to produce that version, but Gordon-Levitt dropped out over creative differences.

This time around, the creative team has deep roots in comic books and comic book adaptations. Showrunner and executive producer Allan Heinberg, a writer and producer whose past television credits include Party of Five, Sex and the City, and Grey’s Anatomy, was also the creator of Marvel Comics’ Young Avengers series. For DC, he’s written for Justice League of America and Wonder Woman, and wrote the screenplay for director Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman film. David S. Goyer, who will executive produce and write, has a long history of comic book adaptations: He wrote all three Blade films (and directed Blade: Trinity), wrote or got story credit on Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, wrote Man of Steel and was one of the writers on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He’s also written comic books! Gaiman, of course, is the creator of The Sandman and will executive produce the adaptation. He’s having a moment right now: a Starz series based on his novel American Gods was recently renewed for a third season; a miniseries based on Good Omens, a novel Gaiman co-wrote with Terry Pratchett, just debuted on Amazon; and Lucifer, a series based on a Sandman spin-off character, was renewed by Netflix last month for a fifth and final season. All three men will co-write the first episode. There should be just enough time to make it through The Sandman’s three volume omnibus before the first season hits Netflix!