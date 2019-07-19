Listen to Hit Parade:

Get More Hit Parade Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Hit Parade Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Hit Parade via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

In this monthly mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy is joined by T.J. Raphael, senior producer of the Slate Podcast Network. Together, they discuss what a modern Lilith Fair would sound like and quiz one Slate Plus listener with some music trivia. The contestant also has the opportunity to turn the tables: They get a chance to try to stump Molanphy, a music journalist for the past 25 years, with one of their own trivia questions.

While this episode is available to all listeners, only Slate Plus members are allowed to be on the show. Once you become a member, you can enter as a contestant here. You can also enter if you’re already a Slate Plus member.

Want your question featured in an upcoming show? Email a voice memo to hitparade@slate.com.

Podcast production by T.J. Raphael.