Slate Spoiler Specials: Midsommar

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week on Spoiler Specials, Dana Stevens, Sam Adams, and Daniel Schroeder spoil Midsommar. What’s the least lame way to pronounce the title of the movie? Is the film too similar to Hereditary? How much gore is there, really? Listen to them discuss!

You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, spoilers galore.

Get More Spoiler Specials Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Spoiler Specials Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Slate Spoiler Specials via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Email: spoilers@slate.com

Podcast production by Danielle Hewitt.

Engineering by Cameron Drews.