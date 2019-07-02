Every Post-Credits Scene in the Masters of the Universe Cinematic Universe, Explained

By the power of Grayskull, stay through the credits! Cannon Films

SPOILER WARNING: This post contains spoilers for the Masters of the Universe Cinematic Universe.

Over the past several decades, post-credits scenes have become an essential part of the Masters of the Universe Cinematic Universe, motivating audiences to stay in their seats long after the end of a Masters of the Universe film to find out what’s next for the franchise, which beloved Masters of the Universe characters might appear in upcoming movies, and whether or not the ushers will just let us sleep here, we weren’t bothering anyone. Below, we take a look at the mid-credits and post-credits scenes in each and every Masters of the Universe film, with a detailed explanation of how the scenes connect the films to each other, all the huge reveals and their implications, and hints at future developments that might be coming to the Masters of the Universe Cinematic Universe.

Masters of the Universe: The Motion Picture (1987)

The first, last, and only completed film in the Masters of the Universe Cinematic Universe, director Greg Goddard’s addition to the franchise was a commercial and critical disappointment. Dolph Lundgren’s He-Man and Frank Langella’s Skeletor battle over the Cosmic Key, which somehow ends up in the United States and is promptly mistaken for a synthesizer. Here’s the trailer:

Audiences who somehow stayed in the theater during the entire credits were treated to a thrilling post-credits scene with jaw-dropping implications for the future of the Masters of the Universe Cinematic Universe. Let’s break it down.

The Scene:

What Happens: Skeletor emerges from a bubbling pool of red liquid and says, “I’ll be back.”

What it Means: Skeletor will be back.

Implications for the Broader Masters of the Universe Cinematic Universe: Skeletor will be back.

Masters of the Universe 2: Cyborg

This movie never got made, because the failure of Masters of the Universe: The Motion Picture meant Cannon Films was in financial trouble and lost the rights to the Masters of the Universe toys from Mattel. The already-constructed sets and costumes were reused in the Jean-Claude van Damme vehicle Cyborg. Here’s the trailer for that:

If the Masters of the Universe version had been made, He-Man would reportedly have disguised himself at one point as a professional football player.

The Scene: There isn’t one. This movie was never made.

What Happens: Nothing.



What it Means: Nothing.

Implications for the Broader Masters of the Universe Cinematic Universe: None.

The Masters of the Universe films have always been in dialogue with each other, and the franchise’s trademark post-credits scenes are an essential way to wrap up any unfinished plot threads and get fans hyped up for the next installment. When it comes to building a coherent, interconnected world, the Masters of the Universe Cinematic Universe is truly breaking new ground in narrative filmmaking!