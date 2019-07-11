Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Get More Studio 360 Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Studio 360 Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Kurt Andersen talks with director Lynn Shelton about how conspiracy theories and improvisation figure into her new film, Sword of Trust, which stars Marc Maron. Michael Bowen felt isolated growing up, but then he saw the animated feature film One Hundred and One Dalmatians—and, oddly enough, its villain, Cruella de Vil, gave him hope that he would fit in. And it can be hard to know what to make of Ursula von Rydingsvard’s spectacular sculptures, but the mystery of how they’re made is solved with a visit to her Brooklyn studio.

Studio 360 plugs:

Please remember to like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.