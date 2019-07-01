“Old Town Road” Rapper Lil Nas X Just Celebrated the End of Pride Month by Coming Out

Lil Nas X performing at the BET awards. Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Lil Nas X, whose viral hit “Old Town Road” caused an uproar when Billboard let it debut on their country charts (at #19), then reclassified it after Nashville gatekeepers complained, just ended Pride Month with a bang. The Atlanta-based musician—real name Montero Hill—has come out of the closet with a tweet encouraging his fans to listen to the lyrics of the song “C7osure” a little more closely:

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

Without any context, “C7osure” could be about casting off the past and pursuing your dreams in a general way. Present it in a rainbow-emojied tweet at the end of Pride Month, however, and this verse gets a lot clearer:

Ain’t no more acting, man that forecast say I should just let me grow, No more red light for me baby, only green, I gotta go, Pack my past up in the back and let my future take a hold This is what I gotta do, can’t be regretting when I’m old.

Lil Nas X removed any doubts about what he was trying to say with a later tweet, pointing out that he’d included rainbows in the album art of his new EP 7. “Deadass thought I made it obvious,” he wrote:

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

Congratulations to Lil Nas X! This is as good a reason as any to rewatch the preternaturally charming music video for “Old Town Road”:

Although there’s no telling how many gay black country hip-hop musicians we’ve missed out on over the years thanks to the homophobic strains in country music, hip-hop music, the United States of America, and the world at large, it’s thrilling to be alive at a time when an American original like Lil Nas X has the freedom to be himself. Can’t nobody tell him nothing!