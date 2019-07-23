Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie Crashed Kimmel, But All We Care About Is Pink Shirt Guy

Celebrities “crashing” late-night shows is a goofy stunt on par with awards show hosts handing out food, but with the right crowd, it can still be genuinely entertaining. Case in point: Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue Thursday was interrupted by Margot Robbie “cutting through” the studio on her way to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere. She was soon followed by Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio while Kimmel complained that his show is not an alleyway and everyone halfheartedly pretended this whole thing was anything but planned in advance. Hardy har har.

For those watching at home, this bit was at best an underwhelming (if still pleasant) surprise, since celebrities appearing on late-night TV while you sit at home on your couch is not really an unusual turn of events. But for the studio audience members who weren’t expecting to be in the same room as the stars of Quentin Tarantino’s next movie, this was a big freaking deal. And no one better exemplified the excitement in the room than one man in a pink shirt, who already looked pretty pumped but dialed it up to 100 once DiCaprio came on the scene and invited everyone to the premiere. The fist-pumping, bowing down, and general merriment are best witnessed for yourself in the video above, but just to give you an idea:

Stills taken from the video

Thanks to his prominent placement and distinctive shirt, YouTube commenters were quick to single out this exuberant audience member, noting that he “looks like he’s cheering for a football match” and is “LITERALLY going to have a heart attack.” But user RAVI KUMAR says it best: “Three huge celebrities cutting through but everyone is talking about pink shirt guy.”