Listen now:
Get Every Episode of Flashback
Only Slate Plus members get to hear every episode of Flashback. Plus, they’ll get extended, ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts—and much more. Join today and try it free for two weeks.
Subscribe to Flashback
Copy this link and add it in your podcast app.
For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.
In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss Sergeant York, based on real-life war hero Alvin York and directed by Howard Hawks.
Production by Chau Tu.