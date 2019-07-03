Culture Gabfest

The Culture Gabfest “Summer Strut 2019” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on this year’s candidates for song of the summer and our annual Summer Strut playlist.

By

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 562 with Stephen Metcalf, Chris Molanphy, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

This week, Chris Molanphy joins the gabbers to discuss the candidates for 2019’s song of the summer—and how one unlikely track emerged as the decisive winner, despite Taylor Swift’s best efforts to dethrone it. Then, they sift through the 400-plus songs nominated by listeners to select the finalists for this year’s Summer Strut playlist.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

• “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (Remix)
• “The Culture Gabfest ‘Free Rein on Some Gargoyles’ Edition” by Dan Kois, Stephen Metcalf, and Dana Stevens in Slate
• “How TikTok Made ‘Old Town Road’ Become Both A Meme And A Banger” by Lauren Strapagiel in BuzzFeed
• “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish
• “ME!” by Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie
• “Taylor Swift’s New Single Is a Teachable Moment About How Not to Be an Ally” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

Summer Strut 2019 Shortlist on Spotify:

Summer Strut 2019 Shortlist:

Once in a Lifetime” by Angelique Kidjo
Spicy” by Herve Pagez and Diplo feat. Charlie XCX
Get Down” by Six
Juice” by Lizzo
Truth Hurts” by Lizzo
Boys” by Lizzo
If U C My Enemies” by Rubblebucket
The Stoop” by Little Jackie
Never Forget You” by the Noisettes
Pana” by Tekno
High” by Young Thug feat. Elton John
Expresso 2222” by Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil
I Don’t Want It At All” by Kim Petras
Happy Unhappy” by the Beths
Harmony Hall” by Vampire Weekend
Mainstream Kid” by Brandi Carlile
(The Forgotten People)” by Thievery Corporation
Short Court Style” by Natalie Prass
Keep Your Hands to Yourself” by the Georgia Satellites
Can’t Get You Out of My Head” by Kylie Minogue
Icon” by Ohmme
Foxy Girls in Oakland” by Rodger Collins
Banho de Folhas” by Luedji Luna feat. Zudizilla (Dj Nyack)
Chica Chica Boom Chic” by Bebel Gilberto and Carlinhos Brown
La Venda” by Miki Nuñez

Listen to the full Culture Gabfest Summer Strut 2019 playlist on Spotify.

Past “Summer Strut” Gabfests are available here: 2011201220132014201520162017, 2018.

Endorsements

Chris: Your Silent Face” by New Order (2015 Remastered Version)

Julia:Seventeen” by Sharon van Etten

Dana: “Too Much” by Carly Rae Jepsen

Steve:Pussy is God” by King Princess

Outro: “Pussy is God” by King Princess

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

