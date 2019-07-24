Oh no! Comic fans! TBS

Conan O’Brien dressed up two dogs as King Kong and Godzilla and tried to get them to destroy a model of San Diego! Yes, that’s just the headline repeated word for word, but it’s also all the information you could possibly need to know before watching this video, in which Conan O’Brien dresses up two dogs as King Kong and Godzilla and tries to get them to destroy a model of San Diego. It is unfathomable that someone could be told—three times now!—that Conan O’Brien had dressed up two dogs as King Kong and Godzilla and tried to get them to destroy a model of San Diego—four!—and still be reading this paragraph instead of, say, watching Conan O’Brien dress two dogs up as King Kong and Godzilla and try to get them to destroy a model of San Diego. But apparently that’s where the country is at now, so I’ll just say this: There are also miniature tanks driven by mice.

In the surprisingly wide-ranging genre of short films in which Conan O’Brien fails to convince dogs to do his bidding, this incident doesn’t quite rise to the same level as the dog who refused to wear a beard. On the other hand, this sketch failed badly enough that Conan didn’t even broadcast it, which has got to count for something. Best wishes to the people of San Diego as they rebuild.