What Do Cats Think of the Cats Trailer?

Not feeling it. Bryan Lowder

We know what the internet thinks of the new trailer for Cats. But what do cats think of the trailer for Cats? We decided to ask some.

Ian, 2

Remarkably patient for his age, but nevertheless out in under a minute.

Leela, 11

Ran away immediately. Pictured: The imprint she left on the rug as she fled.

Jennifer Bloomer

Bishop, 4

Would not come out from under the couch, but agreed to watch within protective confines. Sound on:

Pieces, 8, and Suite, 8

No thoughts on the trailer, but aware we’re up to something.

Bryan Lowder

Bryan Lowder Bryan Lowder

Token dog: Cody, 2

Honestly kind of into it, but also a little concerned about us.

No animals were harmed in the making of this article, but several were bribed with treats.