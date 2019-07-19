Even Furries Hate the Cats Trailer

Taylor Swift as Bombalurina in Cats. Still taken from the trailer

Among the overblown criticisms leveled at the perfectly fine trailer for Tom Hooper’s Cats movie have been comments—some joking, some sincere—about how the film’s cat-human hybrids will inevitably appeal to furries. In fact, in the aftermath of the trailer drop, “furries” was trending on Twitter.

When you trying to watch the cats movies and the furries next to you start purring. pic.twitter.com/xUiflSFMGo — Angel🧸 (@LilBratAn) July 19, 2019

Furries waiting for the new #Cats movie to come out. pic.twitter.com/NyZYPkAzp3 — Alanonay (@xtinaisninja) July 18, 2019

what if the Cats movie is a ploy to lure all the furries into a movie theater so they can be spayed — 1000/24thHat (@Popehat) July 18, 2019

For those who have never used the internet before today (welcome, and I’m so sorry) furries are a community of people who appreciate and often dress up as anthropomorphic animal characters. Some—though not all—famously get their jollies from it. But to the Cats trailer, even furries are saying: no thank you.

Seeing furries trending over the Cats movie and...



1. If furries created that movie, they'd look a whole HELL of a lot better than whatever that mess is.



2. Big money companies still be like pic.twitter.com/WtnulaSMC7 — Wicked Stompa 🌈 (@TwitchDaWoof) July 18, 2019

every time something like the sonic movie or the cats movie happens i see comments like “oh no what is this furry abomination” or “did they make this for furries”



y’all



furries don’t want this shit either — Bobby Schroeder (@ponettplus) July 18, 2019

On the r/furry subeddit, one user wrote under a picture of Taylor Swift as Bombalurina: “im gonna have to give that image a hard pass.” Another added: “Yeah, that trailer made me feel all sorts of uncomfortable lol.” Metro interviewed furries about the trailer and received some thoughtful answers. “It would be really advisable for filmmakers to hire artists, art directors etc. who are furries when making films like this,” a furry with a werewolf persona named Cole told the outlet. “We’re seen as kind of a meme online overall, but furry artists provide a specific set of skills and insights that I think a lot of non-furs don’t consider when designing anthropomorphic films.”

Anna Kendrick joked (?) that she was relieved the trailer didn’t awaken anything in her sexually. Which got me wondering: With furries openly rejecting the character, is anyone seeking out Cats-related porn, even out of mortified curiosity? Apparently not. A representative for YouPorn told Slate there has been no increase in searches for the word cats or for any of the actors’ names since the trailer dropped on Thursday. On the one hand, what a relief. On the other, consider that searches for toad increased by 310 percent after Stormy Daniels compared Donald Trump’s penis to a Nintendo character. People will search for porn of anything, and it doesn’t really bode well for Cats if even people whose kink is dressing up as animals are creeped out.