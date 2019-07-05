Live at Politics and Prose

Confirmation Bias

Carl Hulse talks to fellow New York Times writer Maureen Dowd about the chaos that erupted in Washington after Justice Antonin Scalia’s death.

By



On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Carl Hulse discusses his book Confirmation Bias: Inside Washington’s War Over the Supreme Court, From Scalia’s Death to Justice Kavanaugh.

