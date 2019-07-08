Disney Channel Star Cameron Boyce Has Died at 20

Cameron Boyce attending the ARDY awards in mid-June. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Cameron Boyce, a Disney Channel star best known for his starring role in the network’s Descendants franchise, has died at the age of 20, Variety reports.

Boyce “passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” his family wrote in a statement. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Like most child stars, Boyce’s career was full of roles where he played the offspring of main characters played by more established actors, but he took parts that gave him more to do than look adorable. He made his screen debut in 2008, appearing both in the horror film Mirrors, in which he played Kiefer Sutherland and Paula Patton’s kid and was nearly murdered by a demon, and the thriller Eagle Eye, in which he played Michelle Monaghan’s kid and nearly unwittingly assassinated the President with a trumpet. After a recurring role on General Hospital: Night Shift (Anthony Sabato Jr.’s kid), he returned to the movies in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, as Adam Sandler’s son. Boyce spent his tween years at the Disney Channel, getting a co-starring role on Jessie as one of four wealthy New York kids looked after by a Texas-transplant nanny. In 2015, he played Cruella de Vil’s son in the Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants:

Descendants launched a franchise, complete with TV series, shorts, and spinoffs; Boyce will appear in the third film in the series, scheduled to be released Aug. 2. He was also beginning to make the transition into more adult fare, and is expected to feature in the upcoming HBO series Mrs. Fletcher.

Boyce’s co-stars and fans are mourning him on social media. Adam Sandler posted a touching tribute, writing that the actor “cared so much about the world” and lamenting the work he might have done in the future:

Salma Hayek, Cameron’s mom in the Grown Ups movies, called him “spirited, talented, kind, generous, funny, and a shining light.”

Charles Esten, who played Boyce’s father on Jessie, wrote a lovely thread about knowing Boyce as an elementary school student before becoming his coworker:

My family and I are devastated today, by the loss of our young and amazing friend, Cameron Boyce. Years before I was blessed to play his father on JESSIE, we were blessed to know him and his wonderful family at the elementary school our kids all attended together./1 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

It was there we were introduced to his endless talent, kindness, and joy for living. At his very 1st talent show, little Cameron’s dancing lit up the stage, and left everyone on their feet, cheering . It was clear to all that he was destined to be the star he would soon become./2 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

And yet, Cameron never carried himself with anything but kindness, humility, effortless grace, and great humor. Even as his star ascended with JESSIE, and he began to receive the type of fame that can change people, I never saw that change. Not even a little. /3 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

It was a joy to work with him on JESSIE, as it was with all the wonderful young stars of that beloved show. They were as close as actual brothers and sisters to one another, and still are, and my heart breaks for them today. /4 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

Our love and heartfelt prayers go out to them, and most especially, to the Boyce family. Your Cameron was a blessing to us, as he was to so many others in this world. May you feel the breadth of love being poured out for him today, and may God comfort you as you mourn./5 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

Rest In Peace, Cameron. You will be dearly remembered, my friend, and you will be greatly missed.💔/. — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

And Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Robert Iger offered his condolences:

The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) July 7, 2019

When he wasn’t acting, Boyce raised money for the Thirst Project, a non-profit organization that builds freshwater wells in developing countries.