The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in July

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive July 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Taxi Driver
Good Watch
Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore
The American
The Brothers Grimm
Caddyshack
Cloverfield
The Hangover
Philadelphia
Rain Man
Road House
Who’s That Knocking at My Door?
Sicilian Ghost Story (July 5)
Sorry Angel (July 13)
Inglourious Basterds (July 22)
The Exception (July 26)
Streep Watch
The Iron Lady (July 6)
Binge Watch
In the Dark Season 1 (July 5)
Wynonna Earp Season 3 (July 16)
Wentworth Season 7 (July 31)
Baked Watch
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Family Watch
Astro Boy
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Megamind
Race to Witch Mountain
Room on the Broom
Mary Poppins Returns (July 9)
The Princess and the Frog (July 16)
The Croods (July 29)
If You’re Bored
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The Book of Eli
Caddyshack 2
Frozen River
Inkheart
Kill the Irishman
Lady in the Water
Little Monsters
Mean Dreams
Nights in Rodanthe
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Scream 3
Swiped
Swordfish
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
War Against Women
Good Witch Season 4 (July 2)
Kakegurui Season 2 (July 4)
Kinky (July 5)
Grand Designs Season 10 (July 10)
Grand Designs Season 15 (July 10)
Luis Miguel - The Series Season 1 (July 12)
Smart People (July 12)
The Break-Up (July 16)
Netflix Programming
Designated Survivor: 60 Days
Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room
Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection (July 2)
Bangkok Love Stories: Plead (July 2)
The Last Czars (July 3)
Yummy Mummies Season 2 (July 3)
Stranger Things Season 3 (July 4)
Free Rein Season 3 (July 6)
Family Reunion (July 10)
Parchís: El documental (July 10)
Cities of Last Things (July 11)
3Below: Tales of Arcadia Part 2 (July 12)
4 latas (July 12)
Blown Away (July 12)
Bonus Family Season 3 (July 12)
Extreme Engagement (July 12)
Kidnapping Stella (July 12)
Point Blank (July 12)
Taco Chronicles (July 12)
True Tunes: Songs (July 12)
Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein (July 16)
Pinky Malinky: Part 3 (July 17)
Secret Obsession (July 18)
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed (July 19)
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants Season 3 (July 19)
La casa de papel: Part 3 (July 19)
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2 (July 19)
Queer Eye Season 4 (July 19)
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac (July 19)
Typewriter (July 19)
The Great Hack (July 24)
Another Life (July 25)
Workin’ Moms Season 2 (July 25)
Boi (July 26)
Girls With Balls (July 26)
My First First Love Season 2 (July 26)
Orange Is the New Black Season 7 (July 26)
The Son (July 26)
Sugar Rush Season 2 (July 26)
The Worst Witch Season 3 (July 26)
Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? (July 30)
Kengan Ashura: Part l (July 31)
The Letdown Season 2 (July 31)
The Red Sea Diving Resort (July 31)
HBO
Must Watch
The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
When We Were Kings
Good Watch
An Ideal Husband
Cyrus
The Hoax
The Mother
Thoroughbreds (July 5)
First Man (July 20)
Widows (July 27)
Family Watch
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Nostalgia Watch
Notting Hill
If You’re Bored
The A-Team (Extended Version)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
American Nightmares
By the Sea
Dead Man on Campus
Doppelganger
Elektra (Director’s Cut)
I, Robot
Justice League
Keeping Up with the Steins
Little Fockers
Me, Myself & Irene
Mr. Right
MXP: Most Xtreme Primate
The Ring Two
Rush Hour 2
Term Life
Victor Crowley
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
Without a Paddle
Bohemian Rhapsody (July 6)
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (July 13)
Red Sparrow (July 23)
HBO Original Programming
Hackerville
I Love You, Now Die, (July 9)
I Love You, Now Die, Part 2 (July 10)
From the Earth to the Moon (July 15)
Behind Closed Doors, Part 1 (July 16)
Behind Closed Doors, Part 2 (July 17)
Who Killed Garrett Phillips? Part 1 (July 23)
Who Killed Garrett Phillips? Part 2 (July 24)
HBO First Look: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (July 26)
Share (July 27)
Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist (July 31)
Season Premieres
Divorce Season 3
Estrenos
El Astronauta (AKA The Astronaut)
My Name Is Maria De Jesus
Yo Soy Taino (AKA I Am Taino)
Lino, una aventura de siete vidas, (July 5)
A Boy Called Sailboat (July 12)
Miriam Miente (AKA Miriam Lies) (July 19)
Natacha (July 26)
Amazon Prime
Must Watch
Phoenix (July 2)
Peterloo (July 3)
Rosemary’s Baby (1968) (July 31)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) (July 31)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) (July 31)
Good Watch
Marshall (July 7)
Gone Baby Gone (July 12)
Never Grow Old (July 13)
Serenity (July 23)
A Vigilante (July 27)
American Heart (July 31)
Chinese Box (July 31)
Eight Men Out (1988) (July 31)
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (July 31)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996) (July 31)
The Rainmaker (July 31)
Tracker (July 31)
Twelve Monkeys (July 31)
Under the Silver Lake
Urban Cowboy (July 31)
Not Polar
Arctic (July 31)
Family Watch
Corpse Bride (July 31)
Nostalgia Watch
Dumb and Dumber (July 31)
Star Trek: Insurrection (July 31)
Star Trek: Nemesis (July 31)
If You’re Bored
Witless Protections (July 9)
Trapped Season 2 (July 10)
No Vacancy (July 14)
Tabaluga (July 14)
Love Happens (July 15)
Trading Paint (July 19)
Time Freak (July 21)
Hellboy (2019) (July 23)
After Darkness (July 28)
The Haunting of Sharon Tate (July 29)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996) (July 31)
A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day (July 31)
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (July 31)
Furry Vengeance (July 31)
Good Advice (July 31)
Hackers (July 31)
Ingenious (July 31)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (July 31)
My Bloody Valentine (July 31)
Rat Race (July 31)
S.W.A.T. (July 31)
The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (July 31)
Amazon Originals
Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny Season 1B (July 5)
Comicstaan Season 2 (July 12)
All or Nothing Season 4 (July 19)
The Boys Season 1 (July 26)
Dino Dana Season 3 (July 26)
Hulu
Must Watch
Bull Durham
Rocky
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Reservoir Dogs
The Silence of the Lambs
Phoenix (July 3)
Must(ache) Watch
Quigley Down Under
Good Watch
Accomplices
Airplane! (1980)
An American Werewolf in London
Apres Lui
Arbitrage
Bad Lieutenant (1992)
Bad Santa
Big Fish
Bunny and the Bull
The Childhood of a Leader
CSA: Confederate States of America
Desperately Seeking Susan
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Hard Candy
Hero (2002)
The Housemaid
I Remember You
Killing Them Safely
King Kong (2005)
The Last Days
Man in the Moon
Married to the Mob
Minority Report
Mission: Impossible III
Myth of the American Sleepover
No One Knows about Persian Cats
Open Water (2004)
Operation Condor (1986)
Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods (1991)
Paranoid Park
The Panic in Needle Park
The Princess of Montpensier
Proof
Puzzle
The Quiet American
Sleepy Hollow
Sling Blade
Superbad
Swingers
The Time that Remains
Traitor
Vincere
We Are What We Are
With a Friend like Harry
Women of Brewster Place (1989)
Woman at War (2018) (July 4)
Gone Baby Gone (July 12)
Apollo 11 (July 20)
Dior and I (July 31)
Streep Watch
Prime
Binge Watch
Project Runway Season 12
Veronica Mars Seasons 1-3
Amazing World of Gumball Season 6 (July 5)
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 13 (July 5)
The Venture Bros. Season 7 (July 5)
Power Season 5 (July 26)
Family Watch
A Little Princess
Astro Boy
The Polar Express
Nostalgia Watch
Con Air
The First Wives Club
Pumpkin
Revenge of the Nerds
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Spaceballs
Swimfan
Uptown Girls
Drop Dead Gorgeous (July 5)
If You’re Bored
88 Minutes
A Year Ago in Winter
Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)
American Gun
The Amityville Horror (2005)
Antiviral
The Appeared
Are We Done Yet? (2007)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
The Benchwarmers
Beyond the Gates (of Hell)
Brotherhood of Justice
The Chateau
Child’s Play
Coffin Rock
Cooties
Curse of the Zodiac
Dans Paris
Death Bell
Endless Love
Errors of the Human Body
Evolution
Faintheart
Fighter (2007)
Forged in Fire Season 5
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death Season 2
Gangster No. 1
The Girl Under the Waves
Good Luck Chuck
Good Time Max
Grace vs. Abrams Season 1
Hellions
Hoarders Season 6
Home of the Brave
Honey 2
The Human Stain
The Imperialists are Still Alive
Into the Blue
Into the Blue 2: The Reef
Johnny Mad Dog
Killer in Plain Sight Season 1
Leaving
Letters to Juliet
Man About Town
Manglehorn
Married at First Sight Season 7
Mountain Men Season 2
My Best Friend’s Girl
Nightwatch Nation Season 1
Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)
The Overbrook Brothers
Paper Covers Rock
Primal
Rain
Rules of Attraction
Rules of Engagement
Running Scared
Sangre de mi Sangre
Shanghai Surprise
Someone Else
Sounds Like Teen Spirit: A Popumentary
Species (1995)
Species II (1998)
Species III (2004)
Species: The Awakening (2007)
Stalked By My Patients
Stigmata
Stung
The Sum of all Fears
Terror in the Woods
The Uninvited
The Wraith (1987)
Thomas in Love
Turtles Can Fly
The Universe Seasons 4-6
Unmade Beds
Vampires
Walk Away Renee
White Night Wedding
The Last Word (July 2)
The Brink (July 4)
Into The Dark: Culture Shock: Episode 10 (July 4)
The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 (July 7)
Witness Protection (July 10)
Clique Season 2 (July 13)
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 2 (July 15)
Beachfront Bargain Hunt Seasons 17-18 (July 15)
Caribbean Life Seasons 6-7 (July 15)
Chopped Seasons 30-31 (July 15)
Cold Valley Season 1 (July 15)
Deadly Women Seasons 11-12 (July 15)
Food Paradise Season 11 (July 15)
Homicide Hunter Season 8 (July 15)
How The Universe Works Seasons 3-6 (July 15)
Kids BBQ Championship Season 2 (July 15)
Killer Unknown Season 1 (July 15)
Love It or List It Seasons 12-13 (July 15)
Mythbusters Season 20 (July 15)
Mythbusters Jr Season 1 (July 15)
NASA’s Unexplained Files Seasons 1-5 (July 15)
Say Yes to the Dress Seasons 15-16 (July 15)
Secret Space Escapes Season 1(July 15)
Shark week 2017 Season 1(July 15)
The 1990’s: The Deadliest Decade Season 1(July 15)
The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over Season 1(July 15)
Your Worst Nightmare Seasons 4-5 (July 15)
The Last Man (July 18)
Tokyo Ghoul Season 3A (July 19)
The Wave (July 21)
Time Freak (July 22)
Planet 51 (July 23)
I Trapped the Devil (July 26)
The Field Guide to Evil
After Darkness (July 29)
Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days (July 31)
Hulu Original Programming
Into the Dark: Culture Shock Episode 10 Premiere (July 4)
Harlots Season 3 Premiere (July 10)
Light as a Feather Season 2 Premiere (July 26)
Veronica Mars Season 4 Premiere (July 26)
Four Weddings and a Funeral Series Premiere (July 31)
Season Premieres
What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage: Series Premiere
Bring the Funny Series Premiere (July 10)
Harlots Season 3 Premiere (July 10)
Hollywood Game Night Season 6 Premiere (July 12)
Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 Premiere (July 30)
Four Weddings and a Funeral Series Premiere (July 31)
