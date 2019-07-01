The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in July

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, Star Trek: The Undiscovered Country, Widows, and Veronica Mars. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by DreamWorks, Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox, and United Paramount Network.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive July 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

The Hangover. Warner Bros. Ent.

Must Watch

Taxi Driver

Good Watch

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

The American

The Brothers Grimm

Caddyshack

Cloverfield

The Hangover

Philadelphia

Rain Man

Road House

Who’s That Knocking at My Door?

Sicilian Ghost Story (July 5)

Sorry Angel (July 13)

Inglourious Basterds (July 22)

The Exception (July 26)

Streep Watch

The Iron Lady (July 6)



Binge Watch

In the Dark Season 1 (July 5)

Wynonna Earp Season 3 (July 16)

Wentworth Season 7 (July 31)

Baked Watch

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Family Watch

Astro Boy

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Megamind

Race to Witch Mountain

Room on the Broom

Mary Poppins Returns (July 9)

The Princess and the Frog (July 16)

The Croods (July 29)

If You’re Bored

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Book of Eli

Caddyshack 2

Frozen River

Inkheart

Kill the Irishman

Lady in the Water

Little Monsters

Mean Dreams

Nights in Rodanthe

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Scream 3

Swiped

Swordfish

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

War Against Women

Good Witch Season 4 (July 2)

Kakegurui Season 2 (July 4)

Kinky (July 5)

Grand Designs Season 10 (July 10)

Grand Designs Season 15 (July 10)

Luis Miguel - The Series Season 1 (July 12)

Smart People (July 12)

The Break-Up (July 16)

Netflix Programming

Designated Survivor: 60 Days

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection (July 2)

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead (July 2)

The Last Czars (July 3)

Yummy Mummies Season 2 (July 3)

Stranger Things Season 3 (July 4)

Free Rein Season 3 (July 6)

Family Reunion (July 10)

Parchís: El documental (July 10)

Cities of Last Things (July 11)

3Below: Tales of Arcadia Part 2 (July 12)

4 latas (July 12)

Blown Away (July 12)

Bonus Family Season 3 (July 12)

Extreme Engagement (July 12)

Kidnapping Stella (July 12)

Point Blank (July 12)

Taco Chronicles (July 12)

True Tunes: Songs (July 12)

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein (July 16)

Pinky Malinky: Part 3 (July 17)

Secret Obsession (July 18)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed (July 19)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants Season 3 (July 19)

La casa de papel: Part 3 (July 19)

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2 (July 19)

Queer Eye Season 4 (July 19)

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac (July 19)

Typewriter (July 19)

The Great Hack (July 24)

Another Life (July 25)

Workin’ Moms Season 2 (July 25)

Boi (July 26)

Girls With Balls (July 26)

My First First Love Season 2 (July 26)

Orange Is the New Black Season 7 (July 26)

The Son (July 26)

Sugar Rush Season 2 (July 26)

The Worst Witch Season 3 (July 26)

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? (July 30)

Kengan Ashura: Part l (July 31)

The Letdown Season 2 (July 31)

The Red Sea Diving Resort (July 31)

HBO

An Ideal Husband. Miramax Films

Must Watch

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

When We Were Kings

Good Watch

An Ideal Husband

Cyrus

The Hoax

The Mother

Thoroughbreds (July 5)

First Man (July 20)

Widows (July 27)

Family Watch

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit



Nostalgia Watch

Notting Hill

If You’re Bored

The A-Team (Extended Version)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

American Nightmares

By the Sea

Dead Man on Campus

Doppelganger

Elektra (Director’s Cut)

I, Robot

Justice League

Keeping Up with the Steins

Little Fockers

Me, Myself & Irene

Mr. Right

MXP: Most Xtreme Primate

The Ring Two

Rush Hour 2

Term Life

Victor Crowley

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

Without a Paddle

Bohemian Rhapsody (July 6)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (July 13)

Red Sparrow (July 23)

HBO Original Programming

Hackerville

I Love You, Now Die, (July 9)

I Love You, Now Die, Part 2 (July 10)

From the Earth to the Moon (July 15)

Behind Closed Doors, Part 1 (July 16)

Behind Closed Doors, Part 2 (July 17)

Who Killed Garrett Phillips? Part 1 (July 23)

Who Killed Garrett Phillips? Part 2 (July 24)

HBO First Look: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (July 26)

Share (July 27)

Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist (July 31)

Season Premieres

Divorce Season 3

Estrenos

El Astronauta (AKA The Astronaut)

My Name Is Maria De Jesus

Yo Soy Taino (AKA I Am Taino)

Lino, una aventura de siete vidas, (July 5)

A Boy Called Sailboat (July 12)

Miriam Miente (AKA Miriam Lies) (July 19)

Natacha (July 26)

Amazon Prime

Marshall. Open Road Films

Must Watch

Phoenix (July 2)

Peterloo (July 3)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) (July 31)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) (July 31)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) (July 31)

Good Watch

Marshall (July 7)

Gone Baby Gone (July 12)

Never Grow Old (July 13)

Serenity (July 23)

A Vigilante (July 27)

American Heart (July 31)

Chinese Box (July 31)

Eight Men Out (1988) (July 31)

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (July 31)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) (July 31)

The Rainmaker (July 31)

Tracker (July 31)

Twelve Monkeys (July 31)

Under the Silver Lake

Urban Cowboy (July 31)

Not Polar

Arctic (July 31)

Family Watch

Corpse Bride (July 31)

Nostalgia Watch

Dumb and Dumber (July 31)

Star Trek: Insurrection (July 31)

Star Trek: Nemesis (July 31)

If You’re Bored

Witless Protections (July 9)

Trapped Season 2 (July 10)

No Vacancy (July 14)

Tabaluga (July 14)

Love Happens (July 15)

Trading Paint (July 19)

Time Freak (July 21)

Hellboy (2019) (July 23)

After Darkness (July 28)

The Haunting of Sharon Tate (July 29)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) (July 31)

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day (July 31)

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (July 31)

Furry Vengeance (July 31)

Good Advice (July 31)

Hackers (July 31)

Ingenious (July 31)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (July 31)

My Bloody Valentine (July 31)

Rat Race (July 31)

S.W.A.T. (July 31)

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (July 31)

Amazon Originals

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny Season 1B (July 5)

Comicstaan Season 2 (July 12)

All or Nothing Season 4 (July 19)

The Boys Season 1 (July 26)

Dino Dana Season 3 (July 26)

Hulu

Hero. Miramax Films

Must Watch

Bull Durham

Rocky

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly

Reservoir Dogs

The Silence of the Lambs

Phoenix (July 3)

Must(ache) Watch

Quigley Down Under

Good Watch

Accomplices

Airplane! (1980)

An American Werewolf in London

Apres Lui

Arbitrage

Bad Lieutenant (1992)

Bad Santa

Big Fish

Bunny and the Bull

The Childhood of a Leader

CSA: Confederate States of America

Desperately Seeking Susan

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Hard Candy

Hero (2002)

The Housemaid

I Remember You

Killing Them Safely

King Kong (2005)

The Last Days

Man in the Moon

Married to the Mob

Minority Report

Mission: Impossible III

Myth of the American Sleepover

No One Knows about Persian Cats

Open Water (2004)

Operation Condor (1986)

Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods (1991)

Paranoid Park

The Panic in Needle Park

The Princess of Montpensier

Proof

Puzzle

The Quiet American

Sleepy Hollow

Sling Blade

Superbad

Swingers

The Time that Remains

Traitor

Vincere

We Are What We Are

With a Friend like Harry

Women of Brewster Place (1989)

Woman at War (2018) (July 4)

Gone Baby Gone (July 12)

Apollo 11 (July 20)

Dior and I (July 31)

Streep Watch

Prime

Binge Watch

Project Runway Season 12

Veronica Mars Seasons 1-3

Amazing World of Gumball Season 6 (July 5)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 13 (July 5)

The Venture Bros. Season 7 (July 5)

Power Season 5 (July 26)

Family Watch

A Little Princess

Astro Boy

The Polar Express

Nostalgia Watch

Con Air

The First Wives Club

Pumpkin

Revenge of the Nerds

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Spaceballs

Swimfan

Uptown Girls

Drop Dead Gorgeous (July 5)

If You’re Bored

88 Minutes

A Year Ago in Winter

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)

American Gun

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Antiviral

The Appeared

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

The Benchwarmers

Beyond the Gates (of Hell)

Brotherhood of Justice

The Chateau

Child’s Play

Coffin Rock

Cooties

Curse of the Zodiac

Dans Paris

Death Bell

Endless Love

Errors of the Human Body

Evolution

Faintheart

Fighter (2007)

Forged in Fire Season 5

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death Season 2

Gangster No. 1

The Girl Under the Waves

Good Luck Chuck

Good Time Max

Grace vs. Abrams Season 1

Hellions

Hoarders Season 6

Home of the Brave

Honey 2

The Human Stain

The Imperialists are Still Alive

Into the Blue

Into the Blue 2: The Reef

Johnny Mad Dog

Killer in Plain Sight Season 1

Leaving

Letters to Juliet

Man About Town

Manglehorn

Married at First Sight Season 7

Mountain Men Season 2

My Best Friend’s Girl

Nightwatch Nation Season 1

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

The Overbrook Brothers

Paper Covers Rock

Primal

Rain

Rules of Attraction

Rules of Engagement

Running Scared

Sangre de mi Sangre

Shanghai Surprise

Someone Else

Sounds Like Teen Spirit: A Popumentary

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

Stalked By My Patients

Stigmata

Stung

The Sum of all Fears

Terror in the Woods

The Uninvited

The Wraith (1987)

Thomas in Love

Turtles Can Fly

The Universe Seasons 4-6

Unmade Beds

Vampires

Walk Away Renee

White Night Wedding

The Last Word (July 2)

The Brink (July 4)

Into The Dark: Culture Shock: Episode 10 (July 4)

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 (July 7)

Witness Protection (July 10)

Clique Season 2 (July 13)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 2 (July 15)

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Seasons 17-18 (July 15)

Caribbean Life Seasons 6-7 (July 15)

Chopped Seasons 30-31 (July 15)

Cold Valley Season 1 (July 15)

Deadly Women Seasons 11-12 (July 15)

Food Paradise Season 11 (July 15)

Homicide Hunter Season 8 (July 15)

How The Universe Works Seasons 3-6 (July 15)

Kids BBQ Championship Season 2 (July 15)

Killer Unknown Season 1 (July 15)

Love It or List It Seasons 12-13 (July 15)

Mythbusters Season 20 (July 15)

Mythbusters Jr Season 1 (July 15)

NASA’s Unexplained Files Seasons 1-5 (July 15)

Say Yes to the Dress Seasons 15-16 (July 15)

Secret Space Escapes Season 1(July 15)

Shark week 2017 Season 1(July 15)

The 1990’s: The Deadliest Decade Season 1(July 15)

The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over Season 1(July 15)

Your Worst Nightmare Seasons 4-5 (July 15)

The Last Man (July 18)

Tokyo Ghoul Season 3A (July 19)

The Wave (July 21)

Time Freak (July 22)

Planet 51 (July 23)

I Trapped the Devil (July 26)

The Field Guide to Evil

After Darkness (July 29)

Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days (July 31)

Hulu Original Programming

Into the Dark: Culture Shock Episode 10 Premiere (July 4)

Harlots Season 3 Premiere (July 10)

Light as a Feather Season 2 Premiere (July 26)

Veronica Mars Season 4 Premiere (July 26)

Four Weddings and a Funeral Series Premiere (July 31)

Season Premieres

What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage: Series Premiere

Bring the Funny Series Premiere (July 10)

Harlots Season 3 Premiere (July 10)

Hollywood Game Night Season 6 Premiere (July 12)

Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 Premiere (July 30)

Four Weddings and a Funeral Series Premiere (July 31)