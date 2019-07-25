A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault in Sweden After Weeks of Detainment

A$AP Rocky on May 28, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

A$AP Rocky has been charged with committing “assault causing actual body harm,” by a Swedish prosecutor who rejects the rapper’s claim that he acted in self-defense during an altercation in Stockholm last month. No trial date has been announced, but the rapper will remain in custody until then, and the New York Times reports that he could receive “a fine based on his daily earnings or a maximum two years in prison.” A$AP Rocky and two associates have already been detained for three weeks during the investigation leading up to the charges despite protests by other American celebrities and the intervention of Donald Trump.

On June 30, A$AP Rocky was in Stockholm to perform at a music festival when he and his entourage encountered Mustafa Jafari, who is reportedly 19 years old and from Afghanistan. (Jafari’s lawyer would not confirm his nationality but told the Times his client is an immigrant and “had no previous knowledge of A$AP Rocky before this incident.”) A$AP Rocky shared video clips on Instagram in which his team repeatedly tell Jafari and another man to stop following them and one of them throws his headphones.

Other videos circulating seem to show the rapper throwing Jafari to the ground and beating him while he’s down with the help of three others. The Swedish prosecutor says the men punched, kicked and struck Jafari with a glass bottle for several minutes. He also says he has additional evidence, including CCTV footage and statements from witnesses, that challenge A$AP Rocky’s claim that his team acted in self-defense and go beyond the videos available to the public. A$AP Rocky’s bodyguard made a counter-allegation against one of the alleged victims, but the case has been closed.

Trump tweeted that last week that he had spoken about A$AP Rocky’s situation with Kanye West and called the Swedish prime minister with an offer to “personally vouch” for his bail. Sweden has no bail system. The prime minister’s office said in a statement that he “underlined that in Sweden everyone is equal before the law” during the phone call. A petition for A$AP Rocky’s release started six days after he was detained claims that conditions where he’s being held include “24/7 solitary confinement, restriction of amenities for the most basic of human functions, access to palatable and life sustaining food as well as unsanitary conditions.” It also calls keeping him in jail so long before his trial “punishment before the fact, with no due process.” He has had to cancel performances across Europe.